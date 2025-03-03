"Super cool stuff" - Olivia Dunne, Aleah Finnegan, and other LSU gymnasts react to Sierra Ballard's event highlights amid the Tigers' NCAA season

Olivia Dunne, Aleah Finnegan, and other LSU gymnasts recently reacted to Sierra Ballard's "every moment" amid the Tigers' NCAA season. Ballard shared a carousel of pictures from the ongoing NCAA season. So far this season, the Tigers have secured eight victories from 10 faceoffs.

Ballard recently competed in the Podium Challenge against George Washington University. The Tigers' gymnasts collected 9.850 and 9.950 points on the balance beam and floor routine, respectively. She also competed in the match against Oklahoma, which the Tigers clinched with a clear win of 198.050 - 197.675 points.

Following the thrilling clashes, Ballard shared a few glimpses from the last clash against George Washington University. Donning the vibrant blue LSU leotard, she was seen performing her routines on the balance beam and floor. The Tigers graduate student also posed for pictures alongside other LSU gymnasts, including Dunne, Finnegan, Lexi Zeiss, and junior Ashley Cowan. Sharing the pictures, she wrote:

"In love with every moment."

Ballard received admiration from multiple LSU gymnasts, including the super senior and social media star Dunne.

"Super cool stuff," Dunne wrote.

"YESSS SI SI," Freshman Kailin Chio wrote. "In love with you," she added.

Tigers' senior and Filipino-American gymnast Finnegan also commented on pictures, writing:

"We’re just girls :)"

"ILY 😍," chimed Zeiss.

"I was 18 years old when everything changed" - Olivia Dunne opens up on the pressure of success

Olivia Dunne during the 2025 Krewe Of Endymion Parade in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by WireImage)

Olivia Dunne once stated about the pressure of success and fear of making mistakes, which overwhelmed her. Having a huge following of eight million across all social media platforms, the gymnast highlighted that the media brings praise and hate in equal shares. She also views the attention as a blessing that has motivated her to keep going.

"I was 18 years old when everything changed, and I felt like I couldn't breathe, I felt like I couldn't make a mistake," Dunne said. "But something you learn on social media is you will get hate and you will get people that are bitter towards you, especially when you have success. But I think that having the eyes on me has been such a blessing in my life, and I feel like it's translated over into eyes on the sport of gymnastics, which was a huge deal to me and a huge reason why I kept coming back for more." (via ESPN.com)

Olivia Dunne recently received the honor of being the Grand Marshal at the Endymion Parade for Mardi Gras.

