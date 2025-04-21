Sydney Leroux gets baptized on Easter in front of 'souls who made her believe in miracles'

Sydney Leroux, a Canadian-American soccer player, shared a post of getting baptised on Easter in the presence of her two children, son Cassius Cruz Dwyer and daughter Roux James Dwyer. Leroux had recently announced that she would be taking a break from soccer to focus on her mental health.

Leroux has often spoken about how faith shaped her soccer career. Following her announcement about taking a break from the sport, she posted her baptism ceremony on Instagram. Leroux’s post drew many congratulatory comments and reactions.

“Baptised in front of the two souls who made me believe in miracles,” she wrote.

When Sydney Leroux talked about faith, family, and motherhood

Sydney Leroux reacts with her children following a game against the Chicago Red Stars at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles - Source: Getty

Sydney Leroux shared how her mother supported her in her early teens, recalling when she got a flaming soccer ball tattoo after scoring 13 goals in a Canadian Championship game.

She told Religion of Sports in January 2020:

“Everything I’ve done is because of my mom. She pushed me to chase my dreams, and she gave me everything to make that possible.”

Her children's support had been a huge part of Sydney Lerox’s career. In an interview with PopSugar in July 2024, she shared what motivated her.

"Where there's love, there's motivation, so I think of my friends, family, kids, and the fans as well. For me, I love the fact that my kids can watch me play and follow my dreams. They get to come and see me play in front of 22,000 people, and they think it's so cool," she said.

Sydney Leroux further opened up about the hurdles of balancing career and motherhood, saying:

"I would just say to give yourself grace and be present when you can. And I don't know, continue to laugh through things; we have a lot of laughter in our house because things can be so crazy, so yeah, do the best that you can."

"When we started the league, like, 13 years ago, we had 30 people in the stands, and we were playing at a high school. To see the growth of women's soccer and women's sports right now is unbelievable. Playing soccer for me is fun. As serious as it can get, it's still so much fun", she added.

Leroux registered seven goals and an assist in 25 NWSL matches in 2024.

