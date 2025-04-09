Sydney Leroux gets emotional as she continues family tradition with daughter

Sydney Leroux shared a video of her as a child, popping her tooth with the floss doorknob method and how the tradition has been passed on to her children, Cassius Cruz Dwyer and Roux James Dwyer. Leroux and professional footballer Dominic Dwyer tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their son Cassius in 2016 and daughter Roux in 2019.

Ad

Leroux, the legendary player who has been playing in the National Women's Soccer League since its establishment, is currently a forward for Angel City FC. She significantly contributed to the US team's gold-winning feat at the 2012 London Games and the 2015 Women's World Cup. Later in 2024, the 34-year-old extended her contract with her current team through 2027 and confirmed that she would hang up her boots after that.

Now enjoying a break from the sport, Sydney Leroux often engages in family time with her kids, Cassius and Roux. They either practise soccer or spend getaways with friends and close family. In a recent post on Instagram, Sydney Leroux added a throwback video of her popping her tooth with the floss doorknob method, with the latter part of the clip featuring her kids following the same tradition.

Ad

Trending

Her emotional caption read:

"3 generations of hearing your first tooth smack the door. It’s tradition and the tooth fairy better run us our money."

Ad

Houston Dash's Messiah Bright replied to her post with teary-eyed emojis, and Leroux light-heartedly accepted that she cried after the door pulled her tooth out.

"I know I cried"

Sydney Leroux commented on her post on Instagram - @sydneyleroux

On March 16, 2025, the 34-year-old announced that she would be temporarily taking a break from her sport to focus on her mental health. She silenced pregnancy speculations and even confirmed that it wasn't a 'goodbye' message.

Ad

Sydney Leroux once hilariously shared her son Cassius' heartwarming apology letter to the neighbours

Leroux and her son at the NWSL Challenge Cup - Washington Spirit at Orlando Pride - (Source: Getty)

Sydney Leroux is often seen spending time with her children. The mother-and-son duo often play soccer in their backyard as Leroux helps her son hone his skills. Since a couple of soccer balls also landed in the neighbours' backyards, the little boy decided to pen an apology note for them, as shared by his mother on Instagram.

Ad

"Hi my name is Cassius. I live behind you in white and black house. I love to play soccer and I practice with my Mom in the backyard. thats why so many soccer balls in your backyard. I will get better. could you please throw throw balls back when I make a mistake? Thank you! from, Cassius,” the note read.

Ad

Sydney Leroux hilariously captioned:

"Hoping we don’t have to move again."

The Olympic gold medalist played 24 games in the 2024 NWSL season, recording seven goals. She scored Angel City's 100th goal on October 20, 2024, when her team drew with the Utah Royals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More