Sydney Leroux reveals son's heartwarming apology letter to neighbours amid soccer practice in their backyard

Canadian-American professional soccer star Sydney Leroux recently shared a glimpse of her son through her Instagram post. The forward of Angel City FC also has a five-year-old daughter.

The prominent soccer player Sydney Leroux has two children, Cassius Cruz Dwyer and Roux James Dwyer, with her former partner, MLS player Dom Dwyer. The couple separated in 2021.

In her recent Instagram post, the soccer icon shared a letter written by her son, Cassius, in which he apologised to their neighbors for his soccer balls ending up in their backyards. Leroux captioned the post:

“Hoping we don’t have to move again. 🥹🤣”

The athlete shared the post featuring Cassius' letter in which he mentioned:

“Hi my name is Cassius. I live behind you in white and black house. I love to play soccer and I practice with my Mom in the backyard. thats why so many soccer balls in your backyard. I will get better. could you please throw throw balls back when I make a mistake? Thank you! from, Cassius”

Sydney Leroux is one of the most notable players in women's soccer and has been playing in the National Women's Soccer League since its establishment in 2012. She won her first Olympic gold medal in the 2012 London Olympics.

She has been selected twice to FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup team and was the Golden Ball winner in 2008 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. Leroux currently plays with Angel City FC, and in her 2024 NWSL regular season, she registered seven goals in twenty-four games.

Sydney Leroux reflects on taking a break from soccer for mental wellness

Sydney Leroux at the Angel City FC v NJ/NY Gotham FC - Source: Getty

Sydney Leroux is an elite NWSL player and has played with multiple teams, such as Boston Breakers, Seattle Reign FC, FC Kansas City, and Orlando Pride. She joined Angel City FC in 2022 and has signed a new three-year contract with the team through 2027.

However, this month, the soccer star announced that she is taking a break from the sport due to her mental health. She made a detailed post on Instagram, saying:

“This is one of the hardest things I've ever had to say or admit to myself. But after a lot of reflection, I've made the difficult decision to step away from soccer for my mental health.”

She ended her post by mentioning,

“This isn't goodbye, I will be back, just like always in true Syd fashion.”

Throughout her NWSL career, she has participated in 160 regular-season games and has registered 41 goals. Leroux holds the twelfth position on the NWSL all-time scoring list.

