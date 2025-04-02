Sydney Leroux hilariously offers glimpse of daughter Roux gifting Angel City FC fan-made 'Baddest B**ch' bracelet to teacher

The Canadian-born American soccer icon Sydney Leroux is the forward for Angel City FC and will play with the team through 2027. The prominent soccer player recently expressed gratitude, thanking the Angel City FC supporters for their after-game gifts.

The Surrey, British Columbia native, Sydney Leroux, is one of the most notable women soccer players and has played with two teams before the inception of the National Women's Soccer League. She was a member of the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2005 and Seattle Sounders Women in 2012.

In her recent Instagram post, Leroux expressed her appreciation for the Angel City FC fans for the bracelets they always give the players after every game. She acknowledged the significance of the gift and humorously disclosed that her daughter, Roux James Dwyer, gave a fan-gifted bracelet to her school teacher. She mentioned:

“Hi, this video is for our amazing Angel City fans, specifically the ones who give us the bracelets after every game. I just wanted you guys to know that I have kept every single one of them and ones that you have made for the kids, I am super thankful. And today, Roux felt compelled to give one to her teacher. She is so excited, there's the little bracelet on her teacher's hand. I just wanted again to thank you for this 'baddest b**ch' one that you gave.”

The other teams that Sydney Leroux played with in the past were the Boston Breakers, the Seattle Reign FC, the Western New York Flash, the FC Kansas City, and the Orlando Pride.

Sydney Leroux shares her perspective on equal pay for professional women soccer players

Sydney Leroux at the Angel City FC Media Day - Source: Getty

The veteran soccer star Sydney Leroux represented the US in two FIFA World Cups. In 2008, in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, she won the Golden Ball and Golde Shoe awards. During her interview with USA Today Sports, the athlete disclosed the long journey of equal pay and the success that women's soccer has achieved.

She said:

“We started the equal pay situation in 2012. We saw how big the US Women's Soccer Team was through that time after we won the 2015 World Cup in my hometown of Vancouver.... We pushed and we pushed and we fought, and you know we got equal pay, but that was really, really difficult and it took a long time, um, but I'm really proud and I think it's an amazing thing to be a part of.”

The Olympic gold medalist represented the Canada U-20 women's national soccer team and the United States U-20 women's national soccer team. She played with the United States women's national soccer team from 2011 to 2017.

