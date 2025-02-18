Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Athing Mu recently shared a wholesome moment with their coach, Bob Kersee, who is celebrating his 71st birthday. McLaughlin-Levrone and Mu are training mates and have been coached by Kersee since 2020 and 2023 respectively.

The two athletes have also been seen together in their practice sessions as they look forward to their 2025 season. Notably, their recent training session was a bit different as they celebrated their coach, Bob Kersee's special day on the training ground.

Athing Mu took to her Instagram handle to share a video of their coach's birthday celebration in her stories. In the post, McLaughlin-Levrone, Mu, and Maya Aviezer can be seen singing birthday songs for their coach in a very high-pitched voice.

"Big 71 for our Bobster," Mu further remarked in her story

Screenshot of Mu's Instagram story feat McLaughlin-Levrone and Bob Kersee (Image via: Mu's Instagram)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Athing Mu were both part of the United States Track and Field side during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. McLaughlin-Levrone bagged the gold medal in the 400m hurdles event while Mu clinched first place in the 800m flat.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone speaks about her favorite world record-breaking race

McLaughlin-Levrone reacts after winning the 400m hurdles event at the 2020 US Olympics Track and Field Trials (Image via: Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone chose her favorite world record-breaking race from her career. Notably, the 400m hurdles Olympic champion has shattered the 400m hurdles world record six times in her career so far.

In an interview, McLaughlin-Levrone revealed that her first world record-breaking race at the 2020 US Olympics Track and Fields is her favorite among these six races. Additionally, she also mentioned that this race gave her the belief that she can clock run time under 52 seconds in this discipline. She said (via World Athletics):

"I think you can’t ever beat the first time. It was the first moment of realising that my childhood dreams came true. Going under 52, all that hard work, seeing it come to fruition – I don’t think I’ll ever get past it. Realising that barrier was possible to break. Learning about myself as an athlete. That race, for me, was the stepping stone. We then were able to see that we could push this further and further."

Notably, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's run time at the 2020 hurdles was 51.97 seconds, 1.60 seconds more than her current personal best and world record (50.37 seconds) which she clocked at the 2024 quadrennial games.

