Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone drops two-word reaction on receiving praise for husband Andre's surprise birthday party

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone received sweet words of appreciation for throwing a surprise party for her husband, Andre Levrone. The hurdler gave a heartwarming reaction to the appreciation in her recent update.

McLaughlin-Levrone threw a surprise party for her husband's 30th birthday on March 10. She invited all their close friends and arranged beautiful decor with a collage board of his childhood pictures and NFL journey. Shortly after this, she was praised for this gesture by one of their friends, who shared a picture of herself posing with the couple and wrote:

"You pulled off the best surprise. We loved getting to be a part of it @sydneymclaughlin16. Happy Birthday @andrelevrone!!"

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone dropped a two-word reaction, showcasing her love for them, writing:

"We🫶 y'all"

McLaughlin-Levrone's Instagram story

Just a few hours after McLaughlin-Levrone threw the party for Andre, he expressed his happiness by sharing a few pictures from the party on his Instagram account. The post showcased the magnificent decoration and ambience of the party, and it also included a video of Levrone's entrance at the party, where he was happy to see a lot of his friends.

Along with this, he also shared some pictures of him posing with the guests and penned a heartfelt note for his wife, thanking her for the gesture. He wrote:

"Each day, each month, and each year God’s goodness continues to abound in my life. 30 years of His steadfast love….& a surprise party thanks to my wife 🥳"

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's husband, Andre Levrone, opened up about feeling nervous while watching his wife compete

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andre Levrone have been together since 2020, and the first move was made by the latter as he slid into her DMs. After starting their relationship, the couple got engaged in 2021 and then got married on May 5, 2022, at Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, Virginia. Ever since then, the couple have always been each other's biggest supporters, with Andre often seen cheering for McLaughlin-Levrone during her races.

The couple recently appeared on the Jinger and Jeremy podcast, where Levrone opened up about being nervous while watching his wife during the Paris Olympics. Calling the feeling indescribable, he said:

"It's indescribable cuz I am so used to being on the field to where like I can do something about the outcome of the team but here it's just like, I've seen her work, I've put in some of the sweat with her," said Andre Levrone. (31:27 onwards)

He added:

"So, I'm just sitting there as a spectator like everybody else and it's funny cuz sometimes NBC will try to mic up family members and they'll mic me up and they'll look at me before and they'll be like, 'why are you nervous, she always wins' and I'm just like 'nothing's guaranteed man' and I'm always a little bit just nervous."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won two gold medals at the Paris Olympics, as she clocked an impressive world record of 50.37s in the 400m hurdles. Her second gold medal came in the 4x400m relay.

