  Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone poses for multi-billion-dollar watch brand after her World Athletics Championships success

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone poses for multi-billion-dollar watch brand after her World Athletics Championships success

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Oct 15, 2025 02:24 GMT
Day 6 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)

After her success at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was seen posing for a multi-billion-dollar watch brand. At the World Championships held in Tokyo, Japan, McLaughlin-Levrone collected two medals in the 400m and 4x400m relay races.

For her latest collaboration, the Olympian joined hands with TAG Heuer to launch their new Rose gold PVD stainless steel Connected Calibre E5 watch. For the pictures, the American sprinter was seen donning athleisure, including a black crop top and tights. She paired her look with golden hoops. The launch was in collaboration with McLaughlin-Levrone's sponsor brand, New Balance.

The multiple-time Olympic medalist also featured the New Balance FuelCell SC Elite running shoe as part of the collaboration. This marked the first collaboration project between TAG Heuer and New Balance. TAG Heuer shared a glimpse of the photoshoot on social media and wrote:

"A statement in every stride. ⁣House Ambassador @sydneymclaughlin16 channels the cutting-edge design and bold spirit of the new TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5."
At the Tokyo edition of the World Championships, McLaughlin-Levrone ditched her pet event, the 400m hurdles, and competed in the flat 400m. She went on to dominate the event with 47.78 seconds, defeating Marileidy Paulino and Salwa Eid Naser.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reveals the reason for trusting New Balance

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Grand Slam Track in Miramar, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Grand Slam Track in Miramar, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently opened up about why she trusts New Balance shoes for running. In a recent interview with Complex Sneakers, she revealed that New Balance's shoes offer the best quality for individuals who have suffered from major foot issues.

"Quality," McLaughlin-Levrone said. "The quality of the product for me is everything. When your feet are your life as a runner, you want something that you can depend on. You want something that you know is going to help you get the job done and I think for me, someone who's had feet issues in the past, New Balance is by far the best quality running shoes that there is. And so the technology is always being innovated."
She added:

"They are always coming up with new improved product to help you be the best runner possible and I think it shows. And I think they are a brand that really stands on their values and I always feel supported by them in every sense of the word."

McLaughlin-Levrone signed with New Balance in 2018 and has since listed six world records.

Janhavi Shinde

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
