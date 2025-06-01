Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reacts as fan skips major event to watch her compete with a special poster

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone dropped a sweet reaction to one of her fans, showcasing an adorable gesture by missing a major event. The American athlete competed in the third stop of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia.

McLaughlin-Levrone stepped out of her comfort zone on May 31 at GST's Philadelphia stop, as she did not compete in her traditional 400m hurdles but tried her hand in the 100m hurdles. However, the race did not pan out as expected, as she earned a fifth-place finish after clocking 12.70s.

The top three positions were claimed by Ackera Nugent, Tia Jones, and Megan Tapper, who recorded 12.44s, 12.60s, and 12.66s, respectively. Amid this event, McLaughlin-Levrone received a special gesture from one of her fans, who skipped prom to watch her compete. The fan wore a yellow-colored outfit and brought a poster with her that said:

"I skipped prom for you Sydney."

GST posted a video of this special moment on Instagram, where the world-record holder was seen hugging and interacting with the fan. McLaughlin-Levrone reshared it on her Instagram story and added a red heart emoji in the caption.

"❤️"

McLaughlin-Levrone’s Instagram/@sydneymclaughlin16

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was last seen competing in the 100m hurdles in May 2024.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her feelings known about her 100m performance at the Grand Slam Track

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about her performance in the 100m hurdles on Day 1 of the third stop of the Grand Slam Track in the post-race interview. She said that she clipped a few hurdles as they came up so quickly, but it was fun to compete in the event. Calling it crazy, she said:

"It felt good. Honestly, it's always crazy just getting back into the short hurdles. You realize they come up on you so quick. I clipped a few of them. But overall, I think just the first one back in about a year, it felt really good. It felt fun. It felt fast. So it's just a great atmosphere to be in," said Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

McLaughlin-Levrone further opened up about her contenders, adding:

"It just makes you focus. It makes you lock in. I felt myself wanting to move with them, but I think the hurdle technique and the fact that they were coming up on me, I had to make some adjustments. But other than that, they pushed me to be the best I could be."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is unbeaten in GST in the 400m hurdles, as she won the title in the first two editions of the event.

