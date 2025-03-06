Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's training partner Athing Mu reacts as a former soccer player dons Olympic gold medalist-inspired t-shirt at Bible Study

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's training mate, Athing Mu, reacted to former soccer player Jeremy Vuolo flaunting the hurdler's picture-printed t-shirt during Valley Bible Study. Mu and McLaughlin-Levrone are training mates under the legendary track and field coach Bob Kersee.

Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made history at the 2024 Paris Games, winning the 400m hurdles in a world-record time. Her effort in the 4x400m relay event also earned the gold medal for the US. After successful Olympic exploits, the hurdler won the 200m and 400m invitational at the Diamond League Finals.

Stepping into 2025 as one of the most formidable Racers in the upcoming Grand Slam Track league, McLaughlin-Levrone received acclaim from former soccer player Jeremy Vuolo, who wore a t-shirt with the Olympian's face printed on it.

Ad

Trending

Here is the picture:

Ad

The four-time Olympic gold medalist's training mate, Athing Mu, was delighted at the sight and commented:

"Hi Syd"

Athing Mu reactes to soccer player sporting Sydney-inspired t-shirt; Instagram - @valleystudy

Early in February, Mu and McLaughlin-Levrone shared a frame with Maya Vezier, engaging in a group hug. Vezier called herself 'mamma', the middle-distance runner 'infant', and the hurdler 'baby' in the story she posted on her Instagram handle.

Ad

Mu shared the story, captioning:

"I love them"

McLaughlin-Levrone reciprocated the feelings with a white heart emoji.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone joined Athing Mu and Maya Vezier in a fun pottery session

McLaughlin-Levrone and Mu after the 4x400m relay win at the 2020 Olympics: Day 15 - (Source: Getty)

Ahead of the 2025 track season, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone joined her teammates for a pottery session, as posted by Maya Viezer on her Instagram. The clip featured the three athletes trying to make things out of clay while communicating with each other.

Ad

It seemed like they were bonding over an activity, cementing the friendship they built as training mates. Vezier shared the video montage of the fun time and captioned it as:

"Team Bonding - Pottery Class Edition 🫖💞😂 This was way harder than I anticipated hahaha Can’t wait to eat stew out of my new bowl."

In the comments, Athing Mu hilariously said that the stare McLaughlin-Levrone gave her while she tried to manage the clay dough was dreadful.

Ad

"The death stare from Syd is crazy"

Mu became the youngest track and field woman to win the pole podium in an event at both the Olympic and World stages. She boasts two Olympic golds in the 800m and 4x400m relay from the 2020 Tokyo Games. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was also a part of the same gold-winning relay team in Tokyo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback