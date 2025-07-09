Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shares raw reaction to Faith Kipyegon's world record at Prefontaine Classic

American track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was elated by the fact that Faith Kipyegon set a world record at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic. McLaughlin-Levrone was in the middle of her post-race interview, and reacted live to Kipyegon setting a world record in the 1500m event, posting a time of 3:48.68. She surpassed her own world record time by 0.36 seconds.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is regarded as one of the best sprinters in the world. She mainly competes in the 400m and the 400m hurdles, and has had a highly decorated career. McLaughlin-Levrone has captured four Olympic gold medals and three World Championship gold medals. At the age of 16, she made headlines by becoming the youngest American track and field athlete to qualify for the Olympics in 2016.

In an interview with FloTrack, McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her happiness for Kipyegon after she set the world record at the Prefontaine Classic, saying: (0:50 onwards)

"Was that a world record? Yes, it was. (laughs) Faith being faith. I love it."

She also said she was disappointed with her performance at the Classic despite placing 1st in the 400m event:

"Yeah, not my best execution. I know I'm more fit than that. So, it's really just a matter of putting the perfect race together, and I think I need to do a better job of going out there and executing what we put together in practice."

McLaughlin-Levrone has had a remarkable 2025 season so far, mainly competing at the Grand Slam Track where she placed first in the 400m events held in Kingston and Jamaica.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone makes her feelings known on competing at the Prefontaine Classic for the first time

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic - Source: Getty

Ahead of the 2025 Prefontaine Classic, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone discussed competing in the event for the very first time. She was asked whether she could break Sanya Richards-Ross's national record in the women's 400m as well, saying: (2:18 onwards)

"Oh man, I mean it's a great record. Sanya is an amazing athlete. So honestly, just happy to be here. Grateful for the opportunity to run at Pre. Like you said, it's my first time. And just really hoping to go out there and execute. It looks like great weather. It's always a fast track and great competition. So, just got to focus on myself and see what happens."

McLaughlin-Levrone holds the current world record in the women's 400m hurdles, recording a time of 50.37 seconds at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

