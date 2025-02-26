Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shares a hilarious incident involving a fan at a gas station who mistook her for an Olympic sprinter 

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently opened up about a hilarious encounter she had with one of her fans after the Paris Olympics. The American hurdler bagged two gold medals in the quadrennial event.

McLaughlin-Levrone appeared in an interview, 'Spill the Tee,' introduced by Grand Slam Track, and was interviewed by Tiara Williams on February 21. She spoke about various aspects of her life, including her encounter with one of her fans. When asked about her life as a celebrity, she narrated a story, sharing how one of her fans hilariously mistook her for a sprinter.

"Literally, I was at the gas station. He's like, You kind of look like that sprinter. I was like, Oh yeah, which one? He was like, from the Olympics. And I was like, Yeah, I get that sometimes, and he was like, unless you are her. I was like, Well, it depends which one you're talking about," said Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

The American hurdler ran an impressive race in the 400m hurdles at the Paris Olympics, having clocked a world record in the event by posting a time of 50.37s. She bested her on-field archrivals, Anna Cockrell and Femke Bol, who claimed second and third place, respectively.

In addition, McLaughlin-Levrone clinched a gold medal in the 4x400m relay. She and her team, including Gabby Thomas, Alexis Holmes, and Shamier Little, registered a time of 3:15.27 to defeat the Netherlands and Great Britain.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about her thoughts on the rivalry between athletes

American Olympic champion, Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone- Source: Getty

In the same interview, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone revealed her honest opinions on rivalry among the athletes. She claimed that the athletes, who have nothing but respect for each other, always recognize and appreciate their opponent's talent. The rivalries are sometimes so negatively portrayed by the media and fans that they cause rifts between the athletes.

Willians questioned her:

"I feel like your rivals are kind of forced on you. Do you see a rivalry?"

The world record holder replied:

"I respect all of my competitors, and I know that there are some very fast women in this sport. Some of the rivalry talks sometimes get to a point where it almost turns into hatred, and that's what I don't like. If you saw the conversations behind closed doors, it's nothing but respect."

The 25-year-old is preparing to seemingly begin her 2025 track season by competing at the Grand Slam Track, which will commence in April. She was the first athlete to be chosen by track legend Michael Johnson for the event and recently received a special gift from him.

