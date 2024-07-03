"Taking it all in"- Suni Lee reacts to being applauded by fans after Paris 2024 qualification

Suni Lee has reacted to a video of herself hugging her competitors as the crowd cheered her on after qualifying for the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic team. Suni Lee punched her ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after finishing second behind four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles.

At the Olympic trials, she finished second in the all-around, won the uneven bars, and fifth on balance beam. She then finished seventh on floor. Biles and Suni Lee will be joined by Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera who finished third, fourth, and fifth respectively.

In the video shared by USA Gymnastics, Suni Lee is all smiles as she hugs her competitors who also qualified for the Games. After that, she stands before the crowd that is cheering her on and waves to them as she shows the love sign.

The video was captioned:

"This moment. @sunisalee_ isn't a specialist, she's special. #USAGTrials24 |@TeamUSA |@NBCOlympics."

Suni Lee responded to the video saying:

"Taking it all in😭🥹🫶🏻."

This will be the second time the 21-year-old will be heading to the Olympic Games following her debut at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. At the event, she won gold in the All-round and settled for a bronze medal in the uneven bars.

After being named to the team, Suni Lee was over the moon, revealing the challenges she had to go through to make it to the top two.

Speaking to Olympics.com, the 2019 world championship silver medalist on the floor said:

"We didn't even think that I would be here, so everything has been hitting me like a freaking roller coaster. I have not stopped crying since, but I'm just so happy. I'm so, so glad that I never gave up."

On her part, Lee has already listed her name in the books of history as the first Asian woman to win the Olympic all-around title. She has also posted impeccable performances this season.

However, starting at the 2024 Winter Cup, she was not at her best. The former bronze medallist on uneven bars and then won the balance beam at the American Classic before claiming top honors at the Core Hydration Classic.

She competed at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships finishing fourth all-around and winning a silver medal.

Suni Lee opens up on qualifying for Olympics amid battling two kidney diseases

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics - Day 4

Suni Lee opened up about battling two kidney diseases and how she managed to bounce back and make the Olympic team to Paris.

At the U.S. Gymnastics trials, she finished second behind Biles to automatically qualify for the Olympic Games for the second successive time. However, her journey has not been easy as she told NBC Sport that there were times she felt like giving up and had a lot of self-doubt.

"It was just such a hard, incredible journey. There were so many times where I thought about quitting and just giving up because I was so sick and it was just so hard to stay motivated, watching everyone get better and I can’t even get back in the gym, and constantly like self-doubting myself," she said.

"But once I had those people around me who lifted me up and supported me, I knew this was something that I wanted," Lee added.

Apart from her Olympic medals, Sunisa Lee has also won three World championship medals and the NCAA title in 2022 while representing the Auburn Tigers.

