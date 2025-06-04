Tara Davis-Woodhall reacts to 16-year-old Clara Adams being stripped of her CIF State Championships title after fire-extinguisher celebration

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently revealed her feelings about Clara Adams being stripped of her CIF State Championships title. The 16-year-old was eliminated due to her post-race gesture, as she celebrated with a fire extinguisher.

Adams competed in the 400m dash at the CIF State Championships on May 31, 2025, and won the title by recording a time of 53.24s. Following this feat, she grabbed a fire extinguisher from her father and coach and celebrated her win by extinguishing her spike.

However, this Maurice-Green-inspired celebration was deemed unsportsmanlike by the CIF officials, who eventually stripped her of the victory and medal. A video regarding this incident was recently shared by KSBW, where both Adams and her father were seen talking about the incident, and the 16-year-old said:

"I worked so hard for that title."

This video garnered attention from the long-jump Olympic champion, Tara Davis-Woodhall, who reacted to this incident by resharing the video on her Instagram story. Along with this, she shared her thoughts about the officials disqualifying the athlete, as the story's caption read:

"Wack on the officials! Let that girl celebrate with a fire extinguisher😂"

Davis-Woodhall’s Instagram story

Following this upset, Maurice Green also shared his opinion about the disqualification, stating that if the celebration was not against the rules, then Adams should be given her victory back.

Tara Davis-Woodhall opened up about her relationship with her husband, Hunter Woodhal, after they won Olympic titles.

Tara Davis-Woodhall wrapped up her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, where she won her maiden Olympic title in the long jump after leaping 7.10m. She bested the defending champion, Malaika Mihambo, who claimed the second-place finish.

On the other hand, Hunter Woodhall also claimed his first-ever Olympic gold medal in the T62 400m dash, where he clocked 46.36s. A few weeks after this race, Davis-Woodhall recently sat for an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, where she opened up about how the victory impacted their relationship. Calling it 'cool and good' change, she said:

"It’s all been a good and cool change, especially for the opportunities and doors that have opened for me and Hunter. And it’s been a change that we’ve been looking for in our sport. But I always say that between our four walls, nothing has changed—it’s just elevated us, and we found a new purpose in what we’re doing now," said Tara Davis-Woodhall.

Tara Davis-Woodhall made her 2025 debut by competing at the 115th Drake Relays, where she registered a leap of 6.7m.

