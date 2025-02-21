Tara Davis-Woodhall drops 3-word reaction as Fred Richard claims he 'hates' his uniform

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently reacted to gymnast Frederick Richard's take on his sport's uniform. The long jump athlete is presently gearing up for the 2025 track season.

Ad

While preparing for the track season, Davis-Woodhall is also fulfilling the role of assistant track and field coach at the University of Kansas. She recently announced that she won't be competing in the indoor events of the 2025 season. Amid this, the athlete reacted to gymnast Richard's thoughts on his uniform.

The latter took to his Instagram handle, sharing a video and making his feelings known about his uniform. He revealed his opinion, stating the things he didn't like. Along with this, he also revealed that he will be wearing a new uniform in his upcoming Winter Cup competition, where the gymnasts are chosen for the national team.

Ad

Trending

Stating that he will be deducted for wearing the new uniform, he said:

"I hate this uniform, so I'm changing it, First of all, Pommel horse pants, long, tight, they hook around your foot. We've had pommel horse pants for like 100 years. Cultures change, styles change. I feel just goofy in it, we're getting rid of that," said Frederick Richard.

Ad

He further displayed his dislike for unitards, and then, talking about his new uniform at the Winter Cup competition, he said:

"Winter Cup competition, the way to qualify to US national team. It's where they choose the Olympians, so, this weekend, uniform will be debuted."

Ad

Tara Davis-Woodhall reacted by sharing the video on her Instagram stories and wrote:

"I love this!!"

Davis-Woodhall’s Instagram story

Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband Hunter Woodhall opened up about her commitment toward his Olympic performance

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall recently appeared in an interview with Stagwell SPORT BEACH Clubhouse Content Studio, where the latter spoke about his wife's focus on his Olympic performance despite winning her first Olympic gold medal.

Ad

The Paralympic athlete revealed that Davis-Woodhall kept her Olympic gold medal in the drawer for a month after winning, focusing on his performance rather than attending interviews.

"I think a lot of people don't realize that between Tara's gold medal and my gold medal was literally a full month. Tara won the Olympics and then instead of self-serving, like going and doing interviews and media and all this stuff, she just literally put her medal in a drawer. We acted like it didn't happen and she's like, 'The job's not done yet; we got to get ready for the Paralympics'. So then it was a whole another month of just redoing the same things, like getting locked back in. It was just so incredible,” Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband said. [1:54 onwards]

Tara Davis-Woodhall won her first-ever Olympic gold medal at the Paris Olympics in the long jump by taking a leap of 7.10 m.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback