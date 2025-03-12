Tara Davis-Woodhall drops a 3-word reaction to her high school hurdles performance

Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall recently reacted to a childhood memory. The 25-year-old long jumper shared a photograph from her high school on Instagram.

Before officially committing to the long jump, Woodhall dabbled between it and the hurdles event. She recorded a career-best timing of 12.61 seconds in 2021 when she represented the Texas Longhorns at an athletic meet in Baton Rouge.

Woodhall uploaded a photo of her hurdle performance from the Agoura High School days on her Instagram story. She dropped a three-word reaction to her performance as she wrote in the caption:

"Awh hurdle Tara"

Screengrab of Tara Davis-Woodhall's performance from Agoura High School [Image Source: Tara Davis-Woodhall's Instagram]

A few days ago, Woodhall attended the Tara Davis Invitational at the Agoura High School, alongside her husband and Paralympic champion, Hunter Woodhall. The couple shared the experience on their Instagram profile with the following caption:

"Feels so surreal going back to the Tara Davis Invitational as the Olympic Champion. Back where it all started, now we are giving future champions a place to compete. Can’t thank all the athletes, fans, and sponsors who made this an incredible event. See you next year."

Tara Davis-Woodhall is currently aiming for the elusive gold medal that had slipped from her hands at the World Athletics Championships held in 2023 at Budapest. On the other hand, Hunter Woodhall aims to make it count at the World Para Athletics Championships, to be held later this year in New Delhi.

Tara Davis-Woodhall reveals how she spends her breaks after hectic schedules

Tara Davis-Woodhall talks about how she spends her free time [Image Source: Getty]

Tara Davis-Woodhall talked about how she spends her breaks from her hectic schedules, including the previous season of 2024. In an interview with Self.com in January, the Olympic champion mentioned:

“We stay at home. We don’t leave our house. In reality, we are homebodies. We have two dogs and a cat, so we play with our pets. I am a plant mom, so I tend to all my plants. And we try to catch up on all the Netflix.”

That wasn't all. Woodhall also talked about the shows she watched during the breaks as she added:

“What I’m watching just depends on what mood I’m in. If I’m cleaning, I’m putting on Love Island or Love Is Blind - some reality show that’s just mindless where, if I want to sit down and watch it, I already know what’s happening. But at nighttime, we are all crime or comedy or maybe a thriller."

Davis-Woodhall improved upon her narrow miss at the Tokyo Olympics by surprising the defending champion Malaika Mihambo from Germany at the Paris Olympics. The American long jumper jumped 7.10m to win the Olympic gold medal, while Mihambo settled for the silver.

