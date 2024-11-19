Tara Davis-Woodhall expresses anticipation over competing months after her Paris Olympic victory

Tara Davis-Woodhall expressed anticipation over competing on the track months after her Paris Olympic success. The 25-year-old soared to the long jump victory in her second Games edition in Paris.

Davis-Woodhall rose to fame with her performances at the 2017 Pan American Junior Championships in Trujillo. the same year, she also broke the US junior women's record in the indoor long jump. The Texas-born then continued her momentum to the World Championships stage in Budapest 2023, winning the long by reaching 6.91 m.

She started off her Olympic year with her stellar execution at the 2024 World Indoor Championships, winning the long jump title by reaching 7.07 m. Tara Davis-Woodhall then clinched the top spot in the long jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics, making up for her sixth finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Months later, she took to her Instagram story to post a couple of photos from her Paris Olympic days and expressed her excitement about being back in the competition soon.

"Can't wait to compete again"

Tara Davis-Woodhall in anticipation of her 2025 track season; Instagram - @_taarra_

In an interview with People magazine on November 7, 2024, the 25-year-old said she couldn't completely settle in with the reigning Olympic champion honor.

"It's still so crazy to see a picture of me with a gold medal around my neck, or going to events and them saying Tara Woodhall, the Olympic gold champion. It's just still so freaking weird," she noted.

She also talked about her anxiety about starting the new season.

"I'm still riding the wave, but now that it's time for the season to begin again, I think there's a little bit of anxiety around that." (via People)

Alongside her success, her husband, Hunter Woodhall, also earned his first gold medal at the Paris Paralympics, winning the 400m T62 event.

Tara Davis-Woodhall sent a bold message to her opponents as she started training for the upcoming season

Tara Davis-Woodhall pose at the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party - (Source: Getty)

Davis-Woodhall has enjoyed her off-season with her husband Hunter Woodhall, updating about their day-to-day exploits on social media. On November 4, 2024, the long jumper took to her Threads handle to confirm that she commenced training for the 2025 season. She sent out a note for her opponents, reading:

"Day 1 of 2025 szn…. Let it be known a new Tara has emerged and she’s ready for war"

The Woodhall couple recently moved to Kansas, where Davis-Woodhall has started her new life as an assistant coach for the Kansas State University Track and Field team. She was added to the K-State team by Director of Track and Field/Cross Country Travis Geopfert, who also trains her and her husband.

