Tara Davis-Woodhall makes an appeal to American fans after massive turnout for Neeraj Chopra Classic

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently appealed to her fans and followers to match the attendance at USA Track and Field events after the Neeraj Chopra Classic, which saw a vast crowd. The event happened at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India, on Saturday, July 5.

Ad

The NC Classic is a javelin throw competition. Chopra won the event after registering an impressive throw of 86.18m. He bested Rumesh Pathirage and Sachin Yadav, who posted throws of 84.34m and 82.33m, respectively. The event was successful, as it garnered an attendance of 14,593 spectators, and this was the first-ever Continental Tour Gold meet in India.

This exceptional crowd captured the attention of the Olympic gold medalist, Davis-Woodhall, who made an appeal to her fans to show the same love in the USA for track and field events. She reshared a post about the crowd at NC Classic on her Instagram story and wrote in the caption:

Ad

Trending

"Let's do this in the USA for Track & Field."

Davis-Woodhall’s Instagram story (@_taarra_)

On the same day as the NC Classic, the long jumper competed at the Prefontaine Classic, where she showcased her impressive skills by clinching a gold medal. She took a leap of 7.07m, recording a world-leading mark and besting Malaika Mihambo, who registered a jump of 7.01m.

Ad

Tara Davis-Woodhall opened up about her life and relationship after the Paris Olympics

Tara Davis-Woodhall solidified her legacy in the long jump by delivering an impressive performance at the Paris Olympics, where she won her first Olympic gold medal. She posted a jump of 7.10m to stand atop the podium and overwhelmed the defending champion, Malaika Mihambo, who earned the second-place finish.

Ad

Following this triumph, the American appeared on the Well Played podcast with her husband, Hunter Woodhall, and opened up about their lives after the Paris Olympic feat. She revealed that their lives changed, but their passion for the sport remained the same.

Calling herself and her husband 'two small kids,' she said:

“Our lives changed a lot but our four walls didn't, which is the coolest thing. Our lives changed, we're getting all these brand deals, we got new sponsorships, we are going and speaking at these all these engagements but in between our four walls, our team is the same. Our passion is the same, the love that we have for each other is the same, our priorities are still the same. Like yes that (the Olympics) took us to the next level, but we are (still) two small town kids," said Tara Davis-Woodhall.

Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband also won his first-ever Olympic gold medal in the T62 400m at the 2024 Summer Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More