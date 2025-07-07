Tara Davis-Woodhall makes feelings known with strong message after Prefontaine Classic victory

Tara Davis-Woodhall expressed her thoughts after winning the title in the 50th edition of the Prefontaine Classic. The American athlete set a new world lead to win the women's long jump with a performance of 7.07m in a thrilling contest.

The Olympic gold medalist kickstarted her 2025 season at the Drake Relays and clinched the top position with a performance of 6.75m. Tara Davis-Woodhall then marched on to the Diamond League in Stockholm, where she won the gold medal once again with a performance of 7.05m. While preparing for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in foresight, she competed in her third competition of the season at the Prefontaine Classic.

Tara Davis-Woodhall was trailing behind at the third postion in the initial moments of the competition, and her final jump of 7.07m helped her to move up the leaderboard and win the title with a world leading performance. Germany's Malaika Mihambo finished second with a performance of 7.01m and World Indoor Champion Claire Bryant finished third with a performance of 6.80m.

The American athlete expressed her thoughts about her victory with a strong message on her official social media handle. She urged her fans to believe in themselves despite the circumstances and shared that such a mindset will eventually lead to success.

"CLUTCHED 💎 ALWAYS BELIEVE IN YOURSELF… no matter what!" she wrote.

