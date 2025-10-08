Tara Davis-Woodhall reacts as Naomi Osaka rocks zipper top and pink skirt while showing off her new labubu

American track and field athlete Tara Davis-Woodhall expressed her reaction to Naomi Osaka showcasing her recent outfit. This came just after Osaka's first-round victory against Leylah Fernandez at the Wuhan Open.Osaka clinched a three-set victory, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, against Fernandez in the match to register a crucial victory after an early exit at the Round of 64 of the China Open. Following the victory, Osaka shared a few glimpses of her look and fit on her Instagram handle.In her post, the 4-time Grand Slam champion can be seen donning a pink top and skirt and showcasing her labubu. She further remarked in her caption:&quot;You can call me sensei or whatever 😖💕.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDavis-Woodhall reacted to the post and added a three-word message in the comments. She wrote:&quot;*adds to cart*&quot;Screenshot of Davis-Woodhall's comment (Image via: @naomiosaka on IG)Notably, after her victory over Fernandez, Naomi Osaka faced a crushing straight-set, 6-7 (2-7), 3-6 defeat against Linda Noskova in the Round of 32 stages of the tournament.Tara Davis-Woodhall made her feelings known after winning her first world title of her careerTara Davis-Woodhall (Image via: Getty)Tara Davis-Woodhall shared her emotions following her first-place finish at the World Athletics Championships 2025. Speaking in an interview a few weeks after the gold medal, Davis-Woodhall shared that this achievement was something that she solely looked up to.Additionally, Davis-Woodhall also mentioned that her second-place finish in 2023 gave her immense motivation to come back with better performances and produce a performance that none could cross. She said (via FloTrack, 00:22 onwards):&quot;This was one of the ones I wanted to cross off the list, World champion, outdoor world champion. I got the indoor that was really cool. 2023 when I got second place, I was just so happy to get my first world senior medal and under the circumstances of getting second which was cool but it actually put so much fuel inside me to never have that feeling again and always put something out there so far that no one could touch.&quot;During the conversation, Davis-Woodhall also remarked that the Olympic gold medal in 2024 changed her mindset a lot as she understood the ethos and importance of hard work.On a professional level, Tara Davis-Woodhall has had a staggering year in 2025, where she won the long jump world title and has also been unbeaten so far in the season. This season also included her victories at the Prefontaine Classic, Stockholm Diamond League, and the USA Championships.