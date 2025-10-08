  • home icon
  • Tara Davis-Woodhall reacts as Naomi Osaka rocks zipper top and pink skirt while showing off her new labubu

Tara Davis-Woodhall reacts as Naomi Osaka rocks zipper top and pink skirt while showing off her new labubu

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 08, 2025 16:59 GMT
Tara Davis-Woodhall and Naomi Osaka (Image via: Both Getty)
Tara Davis-Woodhall and Naomi Osaka (Image via: Both Getty)

American track and field athlete Tara Davis-Woodhall expressed her reaction to Naomi Osaka showcasing her recent outfit. This came just after Osaka's first-round victory against Leylah Fernandez at the Wuhan Open.

Osaka clinched a three-set victory, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, against Fernandez in the match to register a crucial victory after an early exit at the Round of 64 of the China Open. Following the victory, Osaka shared a few glimpses of her look and fit on her Instagram handle.

In her post, the 4-time Grand Slam champion can be seen donning a pink top and skirt and showcasing her labubu. She further remarked in her caption:

"You can call me sensei or whatever 😖💕."
Davis-Woodhall reacted to the post and added a three-word message in the comments. She wrote:

"*adds to cart*"
Screenshot of Davis-Woodhall&#039;s comment (Image via: @naomiosaka on IG)
Screenshot of Davis-Woodhall's comment (Image via: @naomiosaka on IG)

Notably, after her victory over Fernandez, Naomi Osaka faced a crushing straight-set, 6-7 (2-7), 3-6 defeat against Linda Noskova in the Round of 32 stages of the tournament.

Tara Davis-Woodhall made her feelings known after winning her first world title of her career

Tara Davis-Woodhall (Image via: Getty)
Tara Davis-Woodhall (Image via: Getty)

Tara Davis-Woodhall shared her emotions following her first-place finish at the World Athletics Championships 2025. Speaking in an interview a few weeks after the gold medal, Davis-Woodhall shared that this achievement was something that she solely looked up to.

Additionally, Davis-Woodhall also mentioned that her second-place finish in 2023 gave her immense motivation to come back with better performances and produce a performance that none could cross. She said (via FloTrack, 00:22 onwards):

"This was one of the ones I wanted to cross off the list, World champion, outdoor world champion. I got the indoor that was really cool. 2023 when I got second place, I was just so happy to get my first world senior medal and under the circumstances of getting second which was cool but it actually put so much fuel inside me to never have that feeling again and always put something out there so far that no one could touch."
youtube-cover
During the conversation, Davis-Woodhall also remarked that the Olympic gold medal in 2024 changed her mindset a lot as she understood the ethos and importance of hard work.

On a professional level, Tara Davis-Woodhall has had a staggering year in 2025, where she won the long jump world title and has also been unbeaten so far in the season. This season also included her victories at the Prefontaine Classic, Stockholm Diamond League, and the USA Championships.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

