Tara Davis-Woodhall reacts as USATF announces historic move allowing Olympian and husband Hunter to compete at same Nationals

American long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall recently expressed her feelings as USATF decided to contest Nationals and Para Nationals in the same schedule. The Para Nationals will be held between July 31 and Aug 2 while the Outdoor Nationals will start on the same day and finish on Aug 3.

Owing to this, Davis-Woodhall and her husband, Hunter Woodhall will be able to compete together at the same time as they look to cement their respective places for their upcoming World events. Notably, the couple were quite supportive of each other last year during Tara's Olympics and Hunter's Paralympics.

Davis-Woodhall took to her Threads handle to share a message as she expressed her reactions to this news. She wrote:

"HUNTER AND I GET TO COMPETE AT THE SAME NATIONALS!"

Her husband, Hunter Woodhall also took to his Instagram handle to make his feelings known after the decision by the USATF. In his story, he wrote:

"History!!! US Para Trials at @tracktownusa for the first time. Incredible job @usatf @teamusa"

Screenshot of Hunter Woodhall's Instagram story feat his reaction to USATF's decision (Image via: Woodhall's Instagram@hunterwoodhall)

Tara Davis-Woodhall won the long jump event at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships in Hayward field after attaining a mark of 6.87m in her jump and followed this up by winning a silver medal at the World Championships in Budapest.

Tara Davis-Woodhall outlines her track and field plans for the upcoming years

TarDavis-Woodhall on day nine of the 2024 US Olympics Track and Field Trials after winning the long jump event (Image via: Getty Images)

Tara Davis-Woodhall opened up about her plans for the upcoming major tournaments in track and field. In a recent interview, Davis-Woodhall said that a lot of the fans think that track athletes compete every four years in the Olympics which is very different from the existing circuit.

She also added that there are several other major tournaments such as the upcoming 2025 World Championships and Para Championships in Tokyo and New Delhi respectively. She said (via Stagwell, 5:51 onwards):

"A lot of people actually think that athletes only compete every four years for some reason which is not the case. We have World Championships coming up in September in October (Para Championships), that's going to be in Tokyo and New Delhi and then in 26 we have another World Championships, 27, we have another World Championships and then it's LA 2028 (Olympics)."

During the conversation, Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband Hunter Woodhall also shared that they are looking to transform the sport of track and field.

