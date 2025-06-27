Tara Davis-Woodhall responds with positivity after being told her energy is “a smidge too much” before noon

Tara Davis-Woodhall responded to a recent comment made by a TikTok user about her morning energy on the social media platform. Davis-Woodhall finished at the top of the Diamond League in Bahaus-Galan.

Tara Davis-Woodhall made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics when she won gold in the women's long jump. The athlete has continued her form to stay at the top of the game. She recently won the gold medal at the 2025 Stockholm Diamond League, posting a 7.05 meters, competing against rivals like Larissa Lapichino of Italy and Malaika Mihambo of Germany.

In a recent TikTok post, Tara Davis-Woodhall replied to one of her followers who said that the athlete is full of energy in the morning, which is too much even for a morning person. The comment from the user @seano960 read:

"I'm a morning person but Tara's energy is a smidge too much before 12pm"

Davis-Woodhall responded with positivity.

"You know I get this comment, but if you start your morning with some positivity, your whole day could change, your whole day will change and it’ll be really good, if you start your morning with negatively then the day is s*it. I’ve learned my lesson, Good morning."

The track and field athlete has recently joined Sha'Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas in becoming the advisor owners for Athlos, the all-female track and field series owned by Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams and co-founder of Reddit.

Tara Davis-Woodhall on becoming the newest addition to Athlos

Davis-Woodhall was recently announced as the newest addition to Alexis Ohanian's owned Athlos, completing its transformation into a track and field series. Athlos announced the arrival of athletes with the series in April.

"It’s Track AND Field, and she’s the reason. Field is coming to ATHLOS 2025, and Tara Davis-Woodhall is leading the way"

The series debuted in 2024 and became popular. There were no field events in 2024, which is changing with the addition of Olympic champion Davis-Woodhall.

"I just want this sport to be elevated back to where it used to be. Track and field is one of the hardest sports, and it’s such an individualized sport that it makes it even better. I’m trying to change it and let people see it and put a different scope on what track and field is and share the many inspiring stories it has to offer," Davis-Woodhall said via Cosmopolitan.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband, Hunter Woodhall, are Nike-sponsored athletes. While Tara won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, her husband repeated the feat at the Paralympics.

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More