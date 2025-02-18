Tara Davis-Woodhall’s husband Hunter Woodhall shares glimpses of 'best birthday party ever'

Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband Hunter Woodhall has shared a glimpse of his birthday party. The paralympic athlete turned 26 on Monday, February 17, 2025.

Ad

Davis-Woodhall surprised her husband by taking him to the Legoland amusement park in California. Overwhelmed by the gesture, Woodhall shared a sneak peek of their visit on Instagram, calling it the best birthday ever. In the first picture, the couple posed in front of a wall decorated with Lego flowers. While Tara Davis-Woodhall donned a casual white boat-neck knitted top paired with black pants, Hunter Woodhall wore a casual white, black, and beige-colored combination attire.

Ad

Trending

The next pictures showcased the entire Legoland, where parks, roads, buildings, and every other thing were designed with Lego. The couple enjoyed the trip and shared some cute videos where Tara Davis-Woodhall was seen arranging their name initials with Lego. The post's caption read:

"Best birthday party ever. #26," wrote Hunter Woodhall.

Ad

Woodhall also shared a gift they received from the organizers on his Instagram story. It was a customized Lego model of the couple seemingly in their track attires and ready to compete.

The couple is gearing up for the 2025 track season, with Tara Davis-Woodhall also fulfilling the role of an assistant track and field coach at Kansas State University.

Hunter Woodhall weighed in on watching Tara Davis-Woodhall compete at the Paris Olympics

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall recently appeared on Noah Lyles and Rai Benjamin's "Beyond the Records podcast', where the paralympic athlete opened up about watching his wife compete at the Paris Olympics. The couple competed at the 2024 Summer Games and were each other's biggest support in the entire campaign.

Ad

Both won their first Olympic gold medal, with Davis-Woodhall clinching the medal in the long jump event, and her husband winning the T62 400m event. Reflecting on the long-jump athlete's performance, Hunter Woodhall said she was disciplined and added that he liked watching her compete.

"It's always harder watching somebody else compete but I can't lie like ever since going through last year, she's got so good that I like it. I don't really have to worry that bad and I know she's like so disciplined, she's so on her thing so I'm like we're gonna perform well. Then our momentum is just build like she would go compete, kill it and that would give me the confidence," said Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband (45:55 onwards).

Ad

Hunter Woodhall was recently involved in a controversy concerning his views about differently-abled athletes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback