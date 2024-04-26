Tara Davis-Woodhall sides with Serena William's husband Alexis Ohanian after a fan calls 776 Invitational Unfair

Recently, Tara Davis-Woodhall's request to be in the field event of the 776 Invitational was denied by its founder Alexis Ohanian, who is also Serena Williams' husband. Since the 776 Invitational is only a track event, field events are not included in the program. A netizen called the process unfair and Woodhall took the side of Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian.

Following her request to be a part of the field events, Alexis Ohanian said to Davis-Woodhall:

"Don't be mad... we're not doing field events for this.. it'll just be track, but I have ideas and definitely wanna get you involved."

Expand Tweet

After Ohanian revealed that there was no field event in the 776 Invitational, a netizen called it unfair.

"But its called track AND field.. thats not fair"

Tara Davis-Woodhall replied to the commenter, aligning herself with Ohanian's decision to not include field events in the Invitational. Explaining how keeping field events can increase the duration, she said,

"It kinda is tho, when you putting on an event with sprints you can make the event super short. Adding field events guarantees your event to last at least an hour half."

Expand Tweet

The 776 Invitational is a women-only track event organized by Ohanian in partnership with Gabby Thomas. This upcoming event is slated for late September after the Paris Olympics and the main focus of it is to elevate women's sports.

Tara Davis-Woodhall gets her signature look tattooed

The American long-jump phenom, Tara Davis-Woodhall is always at the top of her game, be it in sports or her fashion choices. Alongside her incredible on-field achievements, she's known for her catchy signature look: a cowboy hat and boots, symbolizing her Texas roots.

She recently got her look tattooed on her arm when she was in New York City for the Team USA Media Summit.

"Forever have my hat and boots on me🥹✨" Davis-Woodhall said.

Expand Tweet

After grabbing silver at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Davis-Woodhall started the 2024 season with a bang. In March, she nabbed the gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championship in Glasgow, Scotland by making a jump of 7.07m.

The track and field athlete now has her sights set on the Paris Olympics.