Tara Davis-Woodhall turns up the glamour in Times Square in a glittery dress ahead of Alexis Ohanian’s Athlos feature

American track star Tara Davis-Woodhall turned up the glamour in Times Square as she rocked a stylish glittery outfit ahead of Athlos 2025. Athlos is a women's only track league and was founded by Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian. Davis-Woodhall will be competing in the long jump qualifier which will be held on October 9th in Times Square.Tara Davis-Woodhall was announced as the co-founding member and adviser-owner of Athlos earlier this year alongside other athletes such as Sha'Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas. Thanks to her inclusion, Athlos will feature field events this year such as the long jump event. The finals of the long jump will be held on October 10th at Icahn Stadium.In a post shared on Instagram, Davis-Woodhall posed in a stylish glitter outfit in Times Square ahead of the qualifers. Other athletes to compete in this event at Athlos include Jasmine Moore, Quanesha Burks and Claire Bryant. &quot;We built the Queen of Long Jump the runway she deserves 👑,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTara Davis-Woodhall last competed at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where she won the gold medal in the long-jump by recording a distance of 7.13m. Tara Davis-Woodhall on how she started competing in the long jump eventDavis-Woodhall at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyTara Davis-Woodhall recently discussed how she started competing in the long jump event. In an interview on NBC Sports, she said: (3:26 onwards)&quot;Long jump was the very first event I did starting at four years old. And then I went to triple jump and I went to hurdles and I was a really good hurdler, but I stopped hurdling in 2021 right before the Olympics because I suffered a hamstring strain. It was right before regionals, right before nationals, and it was easier to focus on one event instead of two at the time of the injury. So, the last, I guess, five years I've just been working on long jump, trying to perfect this event.&quot;She was also asked about whether her height affected how she performed in the long jump: &quot;I stand at 5'4, stand at 6 foot some days, but no, it's not anything that hinders me. I feel like there are endless possibilities. There's so many body types out there, and I mean, being 5'3 in an event that you probably should be at least teetering 5'8 to just be able to extend your body. I am a little pocket rocket. I just shoot out right the back and so I use my speed to carry me and make up for the lack of height that I have.&quot;Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband, Hunter Woodhall, was scheduled to compete at the World Para Athletics Championships this year but withdrew as he wanted to focus on recovery and repairing his prosthetics.