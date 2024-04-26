The USA Wrestling Team for the Paris Olympics 2024 was unveiled yesterday, and the lineup features some of the most incredible competitors out there. The team was announced days after the conclusion of the U.S. Olympic Trials 2024, where close competition saw a mix of veterans and young guns secure their tickets for the sport's ultimate stage.

The U. S. Men's national team for the Paris Olympics 2024 will be headlined by Kyle Dake and Kyle Dake, who secured bronze medals at the 2020 Tokyo Games. The women's national team saw Helen Meroulis secure a third consecutive berth for the Olympics, and the 32-year-old will be eying that 2nd gold medal, having won the first at the 2016 Rio Games.

While all the 18 weight class champions were crowned at the 2024 U. S Olympic Trials 2024, and accordingly was the Team USA formulated for all the categories, some of them aren't confirmed to compete at the Paris Olympics. Let's take a detailed look at which wrestling quotas they qualified for at the Paris Olympics 2024, and how they can secure the remaining quotas.

Paris Olympics 2024: USA's qualified wrestling quotas

Along with Japan, the USA has the joint most, 13, wrestling quotas qualified for the Paris Olympics. In the women's freestyle, all six of the weight classes are qualified while only four of the men's freestyle categories are qualified for now.

In the Greco-Roman category, the U.S. is qualified in three weight classes. Let's take a look at the qualified weight classes.

Men's freestyle 74kg, 86kg, 97kg, 125 kg Women's freestyle 50kg, 53 kg, 57kg, 62 kg, 68kg, 76kg Men's Greco-Roman 87kg, 97kg, 130kg

Team USA for Paris Olympics 2024: Pending weight classes and qualification scenario

While the USA announced the team for all 18 weight classes, it is yet to secure the qualification in 5 of them. The non-qualified weight classes are:

Men's Freestyle- 57Kg, and 65Kg

Greco-Roman- 60Kg, 67Kg, and 77Kg.

The World Olympic Games Qualifier in Turkey will be the last chance for U.S. wrestlers to secure the qualification in the remaining quotas. The event is scheduled for May 9-12, and athletes will have to finish in the top 3 positions to qualify their nation in the given category.

Spencer Lee is expected to book America's ticket to the Paris Olympics 2024 at the World Olympic qualifier in 57kg. While Zain Retherford will fight for the 65kg quota.

Team USA for Paris Olympics: Qualified wrestlers

Men's Freestyle

57 kg - Spencer Lee

65 kg - Zain Retherford

74 kg - Kyle Dake

86 kg - Aaron Brooks

97 kg - Kyle Snyder

125 kg - Mason Parris

Greco-Roman

60 kg- Dalton Roberts

67 kg - Ellis Coleman

77 kg - Kamal Bey

87 kg - Payton Jacobson

97 kg - Josef Rau

130 kg - Adam Coon

Women's Freestyle

50 kg- Sarah Hildebrandt

53 kg - Dominique Parrish

57 kg - Helen Maroulis

62 kg - Kayla Miracle

68 kg - Amit Elor

76 kg - Kennedy Blades