"Tears were flowing"- Emma McKeon makes emotional admission as she reflects on memorable Olympic experience

Australia’s most decorated Olympian, Emma McKeon, made an emotional confession as she reflected on the most memorable experience of her Olympic career. McKeon, who represented the country at three Olympic Games, announced her retirement from the sport in November 2024.
From her three Olympic appearances, she collected 14 medals, including six gold, three silver, and five bronze. Three of those came at the Paris Olympics, comprising a gold in the 4x100m freestyle, silver in the 4x100m medley, and bronze in the 4x100m mixed medley.
In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, she was asked about her most memorable Olympic experience. She responded by sharing it was special to celebrate her 100m freestyle win with two of her best friends at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, adding:
“I have many, but this moment is high up there, with 2 of my best friends after I won the 100 freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics. How special it is to share a moment like this with your people. Tears were flowing."
In Tokyo, Emma McKeon bagged the gold in the race with a sensational Olympic and Oceanian record of 51.96s, with Siobhán Haughey and Cate Campbell securing silver and bronze with times of 52.27s and 52.52s.
Emma McKeon weighs in on whether she had a phase where progress seemed to pause
Emma McKeon reflected on whether she ever experienced a phase where her progress seemed to pause despite working hard for weeks and months. During the same Q&A session, she admitted that it happened multiple times and shared how she dealt with it, stating:
“Absolutely. I had long periods of time where I didn't see improvements. Many times I thought I was finished improving. Had many days, weeks, months like that. But I always had the part of me that was stubborn in the fact that I wouldn't allow that to be, and I had to find a way.”
“And with my coaches and team we worked out those plans, tried different things. And just kept going and it paid off,” she added.
She further offered advice on how to overcome this phase, sharing that the mental side is as important as the physical side and one needs to work and pay attention to both.