  • "That was crazy" - Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick reacts to competing against seven players amid confusion during faceoff with Northwestern

"That was crazy" - Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick reacts to competing against seven players amid confusion during faceoff with Northwestern

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Oct 25, 2025 03:35 GMT
2024 Division I Women
Rebekah Allick #5 of the Nebraska Volleyball during the Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Getty Images)

Following their faceoff against Northwestern, Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick reacted to winning a point against seven players amid confusion. The Huskers continued their unbeaten streak this season after defeating Northwestern on Friday, October 24, 2025, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers dominated the match with straight-set wins of 3-0 after posting a scoreline of 25-17, 25-13, 25-17. Allick and Teraya Sigler recorded seven kills on Friday. During one of the sets, the Huskers even faced seven players instead of six. However, the No. 1-ranked team managed to earn the point. During a press conference after the match, Allick and Sigler reflected on the incident, with the former highlighting that she had never come across such an incident ever.

"What was that about? That was crazy," Allick said. "They...after we won the point in the huddle, there was still time to count seven people. I saw seven heads so..."
"I just remember the crowd being like what, what, what's going on and I'm like what is happening," Sigler added. "I look over, and a girl runs off the court, and I'm like Oh my gosh, like even in college that stuff still happens."
"We found space, and you know, with it being a tight space, we did it," Allick spoke about wining the point.
After surpassing the former Husker Sarah Pavan (2004-2007) to earn fifth place in the program's all-time career blocks list, Allick received praise from head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, who referred to the senior Husker as an out-of-system setter.

Nebraska Volleyball team continues their straight-set wins after dominance over Northwestern during the Pink Match

Nebraska Volleyball during the Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo via Getty Images)
Nebraska Volleyball during the Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo via Getty Images)

With their 3-0 win over Northwestern on Friday, the Nebraska Volleyball team has continued its straight-set wins and undefeated streak. Before outfoxing the Northwestern team with 3-0, the Husker clinched the straight-set wins over Michigan State, Purdue, Washington, Penn State, Arizona, Rutgers, Maryland, and Michigan (twice). So far, they have played nine home, seven away, and three neutral games.

The Nebraska Volleyball team will next face Michigan State on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center at 7:30 pm CDT. The Huskers will meet Michigan State for the second time this year, after having outpowered them on October 17 with a 3-0 lead at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. The details of the faceoff can be found here.

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
