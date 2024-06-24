"That definitely pumped me up"- Kenny Bednarek speaks on Sha'Carri Richardson and Co.'s podium sweep at US Olympic Trials 2024

Kenny Bednarek expressed excitement over Star Athletics' success at the 2024 US Olympic Trials. Bednarek has punched his 100m ticket to Paris after his fellow training mates, Sha'Carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson, and Twanisha Terry made it to the 100m Olympic team.

In the women's 100m finals at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials, Star Athletics training partners, Richardson, Jefferson, and Terry, finished in the top three in 10.71s, 10.80s, and 10.89s, respectively.

The following day, Kenny Bednarek clocked 9.87s to finish second behind the 100m reigning world champion, Noah Lyles, in the 100m at the Olympic Trials. Bednarek's effort earned him his second Olympic entry.

In a post-race interview, Kenny Bednarek's words exuded pride for four of the Denniss Mitchell trainees' Olympic qualifications. He also said that the girls always had zeal in them and seeing them race at the Trials, Bednarek felt motivated to race his respective event. He said (via FloTrack on X),

"I was so happy to see that. I mean, we know at practice that they all had it in them and they just got the job done. So just seeing that, I was happy for coach, them and definitely pumped me up from the next day."

Dennis Mitchell coaches at his Florida-based club, Star Athletics, where top-tier athletes like Richardson, Bednarek, Terry, and Jefferson train alongside other promising names. Justin Gatlin, the former track athlete and 2004 Olympics 100m gold medalist, also practiced under the tutelage of Mitchell.

Kenny Bednarek defeated Noah Lyles in the 200m dash at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing on the silver podium. He will look to defeat him again in the 100m at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kenny Bednarek: "I have the talent and work ethic to get Bolt’s records in a few years"

Bednarek clocked 9.87s in the 100m at the 2024 Olympics Trials to record his personal best. He still has to lower 0.30s to touch Usain Bolt's 100m world record time, which stands at 9.58s.

In an interview with CITIUS Mag in January last year, Bednarek said that he wants to sweep golds every year, adding that his work ethic and talent will take him up to Bolt's records someday.

"I’m gonna be gunning for that gold every single year – especially the records. I definitely think I have the talent and work ethic to get Bolt’s records in a few years. In the next few years, I want gold medals and records. That’s the standard I have for myself," Bednarek said.

The 25-year-old also wished to cement his status as the best runner in the track and field. The Paris Olympics 2024 will commence on July 26, 2024.