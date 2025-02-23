"That girl" - Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly and other Nebraska volleyball players hype up Merritt Beason's PVF All-Star match appearance

  • home icon
By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Feb 23, 2025 11:26 GMT
Merritt Beason competed in her first-ever Pro Volleyball All-Star Game. (Images by Getty)
Former Nebraska player Merritt Beason competed in her first-ever Pro Volleyball All-Star Game, held at Fishers Event Center in Indiana. The opposite hitter joined the Atlanta Vibe in 2025 after having competed in her college career with the Nebraska Huskers.

After making her first appearance at the Volleyball All-Star Game, Beason expressed her excitement and gratitude for receiving the opportunity. She also highlighted it as a major achievement for the sport's growth.

"First EVER pro vb all-star match!!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ What??!!! So grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the 1st pro volleyball all-star match. Yet another stepping stone for women’s volleyball."
Beason received immense support and praise from her former teammates and other players. Former Nebraska Huskers star player Harper Murray penned her admiration, writing:

"Ugh ur so cool."

Another Huskers' player Andi Jackson also adored the opposite hitter for her remarkable skills and aura.

"You’re so slay and hair is eating."
"Slay," wrote Omaha Supernova's Brooke Nuneviller.

Nebraska's junior setter Bergen Reilly drafted her praise and wrote:

"My queen."
"🔥🔥🔥" - Senior middle blocker Rebekah Allick from Nebraska Volleyball reacted.

Olivia Mauch expressed her pride by drafting two heartwarming messages:

"You are THAT girl" and "S proud of you."

Beason's Atlanta Vibes teammate Setter Whitney Bower praised her.

"Winner winner 😍."
Merritt Beason expresses her perspective on the impact of the All-star Game

Merritt Beason recently expressed her excitement about the first-ever All-Star Game, emphasizing its growth in the U.S. She expressed her excitement about showcasing volleyball as an exciting and entertaining sport.

"I'm really excited and I think its going to be really really fun and obviously again it's going to be a big stepping stone for volleyball here in the US," Merritt Beason said. "For us to have the ability to play here on a National network like CBS is insanse and such a huge opportunity. And I know myself and a lot of the other girls are just really excited to continue showing people that like Volleyball is such a cool sport. Like you guys need to watch it it's entertaining!"
She added:

"But a lot of people haven't had the opportunity to see and to watch. To be a part of the first ever All star game is really really special but to also have the opportunity to be on a National network is really really special and I think again it is just another stepping stone in the growth of Volleyball."
Merritt Beason also expressed joy about joining the Atlanta Vibes after her Nebraska Huskers journey.

हिन्दी