  "That hurt"- Tara Davis-Woodhall reveals how tough loss gave her a new direction for Paris Olympics

By Nancy Singh
Modified May 23, 2025 05:08 GMT
Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - Source: Getty
American long jump Olympic champion, Tara Davis-Woodhall - Source: Getty

Tara Davis-Woodhall had an exceptional 2024 season after winning her first Olympic gold medal in the long jump event at the Paris Games. The American recently revealed how losing the 2023 World Championships ignited her determination to compete at the Paris Olympics. The long-jump athlete is currently gearing up for the upcoming events of the 2025 season.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she claimed the first-place finish after taking a leap of 7.10m and besting the defending champion, Malaika Mihambo, who secured a second-place finish.

Months after her spectacular win, she made her 2025 debut at the 115th Drake Relays and created a new record of 6.7 m in the long jump meet. Shortly after this, she sat for an interview with Cosmopolitan, where she opened up about her loss at the 2023 World Championships, which encouraged her to compete at the 2024 Summer Games.

In the 2023 World Championships, the American secured a second-place finish after recording a distance of 6.91m. She was close to winning at the final jump; however, the victory was claimed by Ivana Vuleta, who attained a world-leading jump of 7.14m. Reflecting on this, Davis-Woodhall said in the interview:

"I was this close to winning and on the final jump, I got it taken away. I was like, Ugh, that hurt. You can’t let that happen again. I wanted to put something out there so far that no one could touch it," said Tara Davis-Woodhall.
Following this, she competed at the Olympic trials and booked her berth after her third and final jump. Shortly after this, after navigating all the struggles, she became the Olympic champion in the long jump event.

Tara Davis-Woodhall opened up about her life after the Paris Olympics

In the Paris Olympics, not only Tara Davis-Woodhall, but her husband, Hunter Woodhall, also won the first Olympic gold medal of his career. Along with the gold medal wins, the couple's adorable moment of celebrating Davis-Woodhall's long-jump win also went viral.

Months after this, the couple appeared on the Well Played podcast, where they made their feelings known about their life after the Paris Olympics.

“Our lives changed a lot but our four walls didn't, which is the coolest thing. Our lives changed, we're getting all these brand deals, we got new sponsorships, we are going and speaking at these all these engagements but in between our four walls, our team is the same. Our passion is the same, the love that we have for each other is the same, our priorities are still the same. Like yes that (the Olympics) took us to the next level, but we are (still) two small town kids," said Tara Davis-Woodhall.

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently turned 26 and celebrated an intimate birthday on May 20, 2025. She shared glimpses of the celebration on her Instagram story.



