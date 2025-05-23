“That hurt”- Tara Davis-Woodhall reveals how tough loss gave her a new direction for Paris Olympics

Tara Davis-Woodhall had an exceptional 2024 season after winning her first Olympic gold medal in the long jump event at the Paris Games. The American recently revealed how losing the 2023 World Championships ignited her determination to compete at the Paris Olympics. The long-jump athlete is currently gearing up for the upcoming events of the 2025 season.

Ad

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she claimed the first-place finish after taking a leap of 7.10m and besting the defending champion, Malaika Mihambo, who secured a second-place finish.

Months after her spectacular win, she made her 2025 debut at the 115th Drake Relays and created a new record of 6.7 m in the long jump meet. Shortly after this, she sat for an interview with Cosmopolitan, where she opened up about her loss at the 2023 World Championships, which encouraged her to compete at the 2024 Summer Games.

Ad

Trending

In the 2023 World Championships, the American secured a second-place finish after recording a distance of 6.91m. She was close to winning at the final jump; however, the victory was claimed by Ivana Vuleta, who attained a world-leading jump of 7.14m. Reflecting on this, Davis-Woodhall said in the interview:

"I was this close to winning and on the final jump, I got it taken away. I was like, Ugh, that hurt. You can’t let that happen again. I wanted to put something out there so far that no one could touch it," said Tara Davis-Woodhall.

Ad

Following this, she competed at the Olympic trials and booked her berth after her third and final jump. Shortly after this, after navigating all the struggles, she became the Olympic champion in the long jump event.

Tara Davis-Woodhall opened up about her life after the Paris Olympics

In the Paris Olympics, not only Tara Davis-Woodhall, but her husband, Hunter Woodhall, also won the first Olympic gold medal of his career. Along with the gold medal wins, the couple's adorable moment of celebrating Davis-Woodhall's long-jump win also went viral.

Ad

Months after this, the couple appeared on the Well Played podcast, where they made their feelings known about their life after the Paris Olympics.

“Our lives changed a lot but our four walls didn't, which is the coolest thing. Our lives changed, we're getting all these brand deals, we got new sponsorships, we are going and speaking at these all these engagements but in between our four walls, our team is the same. Our passion is the same, the love that we have for each other is the same, our priorities are still the same. Like yes that (the Olympics) took us to the next level, but we are (still) two small town kids," said Tara Davis-Woodhall.

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently turned 26 and celebrated an intimate birthday on May 20, 2025. She shared glimpses of the celebration on her Instagram story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More