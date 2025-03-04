"That's my gf"- Harper Murray and Bergen Reilly react to Andi Jackson being featured in Xavier University baseball player Isaac Wachsman's highlights

Nebraska Volleyball players Harper Murray and Bergen Reilly shared their reactions to their teammate, Andi Jackson, getting featured on Xavier University baseball player Isac Wachsmann's recent post. Wachsmann is currently in his third year at the Xavier baseball program, where he plays as an outfielder.

Ad

Wachsmann was part of the Big East All-Academic team in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Notably, he also started 27 games for his University baseball team in 2024. He took to his Instagram handle recently to share some pictures. Notably, his last picture in the dump was of Nebraska Volleyball's Jackson.

In the picture, Jackson could be seen wearing a Xavier University jersey and holding a baseball bat. Wachsmann remarked in her caption:

Ad

Trending

"The circus is back on the road🕺"

Ad

Andi Jackson's beach volleyball partner, Murray, reacted to the post and shared a two-word comment. She wrote:

"Hi Andi"

Screenshot of Murray's comment on Wachsmann's post (Image via: Isaac Wachsmaan's post)

"Um that’s my gf on the last slide," wrote Bergen Reilly

Ad

Screenshot of Reilly's comment on Wachsmann's post (Image via: Wachsmann's Instagram)

Harper Murray explained the contrast between high school and college volleyball

Harper Murray playing against Texas Longhorns at the national championships in 2023 (Image via: Getty Images)

Harper Murray shared her viewpoint about the difference between competing in high school and collegiate events. Before her college days, Murray competed for the Legacy Volleyball club and Skyline High School.

Ad

In an interview, Murray shared that one of the major differences in collegiate volleyball is that the players need to compete with opposition who are four years senior. Additionally, she mentioned the advice of her coach that helped her compete in the collegiate level. She said (via Hurrdat Sports, 32:20 onwards):

"The athleticism changes when you get to college, you're playing against girls who are four years older than you, so there's little things like that. I think that matter the most, I always tried to put in work outside of the gym of course but something coach always used to say to us was volleyball doesn't know your age which is very true, it has no idea, so in the back of your mind that's something to keep in mind."

Ad

In her U18 days, Harper Murray also played for the U18 national side at the FIVA World Championships in 2021 and claimed a third-place finish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback