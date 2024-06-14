"That’s too much to ask" - Olivia Dunne stuns on the balance beam but fails to hit the target in the softball arena

Olivia Dunne made an impression on the balance beam but couldn't hit the target while playing softball. According to her, scoring in softball was too much to ask from a gymnast.

Olivia Dunne, 22, has garnered an immense following over the past year for her gymnastics skills and social media presence. Having started her gymnastics at just 3 years old, Dunne anchored her team to their first NCAA Championship title in program history, a perfect ending to her senior year.

Though she has not confirmed her fifth-year return to LSU yet, Olivia Dunne still keeps fans on their toes with her gymnastic clips shot in the LSU arena. Taking to her Instagram, she posted a beam routine, while displaying her softball skills simultaneously. In the video, she aced the back flips on the balance beam but failed to hit back-to-back softball shots.

Her caption articulated the disappointment someone would face if too much of other sports was expected from a gymnast.

"that’s too much to ask #gymnastics #softball"

The text paired with her beam routine read:

"stay on the beam"

The text paired with her softball stint read:

"okay now hit the ball"

Olivia Dunne has garnered love for her floor and uneven bars maneuvers besides stunning on the balance beam. The 2023-24 season was a successful one for her, having competed on the floor eight times and matching the career-high of 9.9 twice.

Her uneven bars performance at the SEC Championships contributed scores to the team title win. Moreover, her efforts brought LSU its first national title in program history at the NCAA Championships 2024.

Olivia Dunne was a standout when she played softball with her teammates

Dunne, also known for cheering on her girls irrespective of participating in an event, gets back the same love from her LSU Tigers teammates. Some time back, she and her girls stepped inside the softball arena to experience a sport significantly different from gymnastics.

She was quick to hit the ball right at the target, while her teammates celebrated her unique victory. The story posted by the official Instagram handle of LSU was a perfect show of Dunne's versatility. The team then shifted to cardio activities, where they cheered on each other, taking the spotlight one at a time.

Olivia Dunne hasn't confirmed her comeback for her fifth-year eligibility at LSU. She recently enjoyed a trip with her sister, Julz Dunne, in Los Cabos, Mexico, where both were spotted on horseback.