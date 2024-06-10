In Photos: Olivia Dunne reunites with girl squad in NYC after cheering on boyfriend Paul Skenes' dominating performance in Pittsburgh

For gymnast Olivia Dunne, the first half of 2024 has been busy. In addition to watching her boyfriend Paul Skenes make his MLB pitching debut, the online sensation also graduated from Louisiana State University with a communications degree.

Dunne took a much-deserved trip home to New Jersey. After catching up with family in her hometown of Westwood, Dunne traveled across the Hudson River for some girl time in the Big Apple.

The 21-year-old was snapped with friends, enjoyed a meal, and celebrated one of her pal's birthdays. All of the fun was uploaded to her Snapchat account.

Dunne is alerting fans of her arrival in New York City. Snapchat/livvy_gymnast

Dunne is enjoying one of her friend's birthdays. Snapchat/livvy_gymnast

Dunne is having even more fun with her female squad. Snapchat/livvy_gymnast

In a series of events arranged around a friend's birthday, Dunne shared her fun in New York on social media. The uploads come just a week after Dunne uploaded a succession of images on Snapchat that captured her shopping outing in LA with her sister, Julz.

Dunne returned to the New York City area after having been in Pittsburgh to watch her boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch for the Pirates against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Wednesday. In five innings pitched, Skenes allowed three earned runs, striking out eight, including Shohei Ohtani.

Skenes and Dunne first met at LSU, where the former played a key role in helping the school win the College World Series last summer. After going 13-2 with a 1.69 ERA in his senior season, Skenes inked a $9.2 million signing bonus with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team that drafted him during last year's selection process.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes embark on their exciting journey

In addition to the excitement and uncertainty that come with being a partner with an MLB pitcher, Olivia Dunne feels nervous when Paul Skenes is on the mound.

“I had some nerves creeping in at first, but I kind of channeled that into excitement more than nerves, I just have the most confidence in him ever, so I trust in him and what he’s put in, and I’m just so excited," Dunne told MLB.com during Skenes' MLB debut at PNC Park against the Cubs.

Dunne has been a regular to Paul Skenes' games this season. While she also has her own professional commitments to follow, she makes sure to cherish and cheer Skenes whenever possible.

