In Photos: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne & sister Julz bond over shopping spree and upscale eats in Beverly Hills

For Olivia Dunne, finding time to spend with loved ones can often present a challenge. However, the grad carved out some time to spend with one of the people closest to her.

On June 2, Dunne took her older sister, Julz, for a shopping outing in Beverly Hills, California. In addition to spending some time shopping, the pair also ate out at a Chinese restaurant called Din Tai Fung, where the gymnast-turned-influencer uploaded plenty of content to her personal Snapchat account.

Julz and Olivia Dunne hitting up a Beverly Hills mall

Olivia and Julz enjoyed a meal at Din Tai Fung before heading home

More pictures from Dunne's LA shopping outing

Formerly a gymnast for LSU, Dunne first gained prominence during the 2020 lockdowns, when she started posting videos of her routines to social media. In the subsequent months and years, Dunne's following exploded, and the 21-year-old now boasts tens of millions of followers across her various platforms.

Julz is a year older than Olivia, and although she has a considerable social media following herself, it is nowhere near the size of her younger sister's. As such, Julz has since worked on managing Olivia's social media. She is also a graduate of Louisiana State University.

"Did you catch the news? Julz Dunne has joined the CounterTEN team! As the sister of Olivia Dunne, Julz is a powerhouse in advancing opportunities for college women’s athletics. Bringing a wealth of experience and a dynamic network, Julz is set to revolutionize the game." - CounterTEN

Last summer, Olivia Dunne announced that she was in a relationship with top pitching prospect Paul Skenes. The first overall draft pick this year, Skenes went to the Pittsburgh Pirates, inking a $9.2 million signing bonus. Since Skenes made his MLB debut last month, Dunne has been a semi-regular fixture at his games.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes continue to try and keep things real

Both still 21, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have had big years. For the former, an MLB debut and subsequent successful outings put him on the map, while Dunne graduated and embarked on next steps. In response to finding out that Skenes had been called up in May, Dunne kept things light-hearted in a TikTok post:

"POV: you both wake up from a nap and find out he’s in the MLB"

With things moving so fast, Dunne likely understands that wholesome outings such as the one she enjoyed with her sister cannot be taken for granted.

