"Muy caliente" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne responds to sister Julz's Mexico photo dump with 2 words

SI model and social media sensation Olivia Dunne is known for her modelling and gymnastic skills. The 21-year-old turned up the heat by commenting on the photo dump her sister Julz Dunne had posted.

Julz, whose full name is Juliana Dunne, took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her tropical getaway. The pictures showcased her fun trip to Mexico where she posed with her sister Olivia in a few of them.

“Might end up somewhere in Mexico,” Julz wrote as the caption of the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Julz’s sister, Olivia Dunne, simply commented:

“Muy Caliente (very hot),” wrote Olivia.

Julz hilariously responded:

“Your 1 semester of Spanish is showing,” wrote Julz

Screenshot of Juz's social media post (@julzdunne/ Instagram)

In May the Dunne sisters took a vacation to San Jose Del Cabo, a resort city on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. During the trip, Olivia Dunne shared a picture on Snapchat with her sister Julz, where she was spotted wearing a white halterneck dress.

Livvy's social media post (@livvy_gymnast/ Snapchat)

Olivia has over seven million followers on both Instagram and TikTok, for which, her sister has played a very important role. She herself boasts over 100 K followers on both Instagram and TikTok combined and is the one who manages Olivia’s social media accounts.

She's the one behind Olivia’s internet success. Julz also manages the NIL deals her sister signs. She is a graduate of LSU where Olivia is studying and has a degree in Kinesiology. The siblings have similar tastes in fashion and show their loving bond from time to time on social media.

When Olivia Dunne struck a pose with her sister on a horse

Gymnast Olivia Dunne isn’t just a vaulting champion but is also a horseriding enthusiast. On May 28, she posted a series of photos on Instagram in a green bikini while posing with a horse on the beach.

In one of the pictures, both Olivia and Julz were seen riding a horse.

“The horse’s name was Friday,” Olivia captioned.

It wasn't the first time Dunne showcased her love for horses. A viral TikTok video featured her riding a friendly white horse, suggesting she's comfortable and confident in the saddle.

Olivia Dunne had her dream come true in May, as she made her debut as an SI model in the 60th Anniversary launch event of the SI Swimsuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback