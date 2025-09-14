"That's how you win the World Championships"- David Taylor gets real about Zahid Valencia's dominating form ahead of tournament's final

David Taylor shared his views on Zahid Valencia's form at the semi-finals of the World Wrestling Championships, praising him for qualifying for the finals. The latter has been training at the Oklahoma Wrestling Club under Taylor, who is an Olympic gold medalist.

Valencia competed in the semi-final round of the World Championships on September 13, where he went through four rounds to reach the 86kg category final in Zagreb, Croatia. In the first round, he locked horns with India's Mukul Dahiya and got the better of him, registering a 10-0 win in only 2 minutes and 35 seconds. Following this bout, Valencia faced Fateh Benferdajallah and Ivars Samusonok in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, respectively, where he dominated both opponents, defeating them 10-0.

In the fourth round, he defeated Kamran Ghasempour with a 7-0 victory, securing a spot in the final round. Following this impressive performance, Taylor commended the American's skills, highlighting his performance against Ghasempour. Calling the semi-finals clash a 'great' one, he said: (1:14 onwards)

"It was just, he went out and wrestled the way he wrestles, you know, and he just scored a lot. He went out and took a really good guy and scored seven points on, you know, so that's how you win the World Championships. You don't win one zero, two zero. You win by going scoring points and that's what he's done so far. But it's not done, you know, like it's not done. It was a great semi-finals match, but he's refocused. You know, he's a tough, tough guy tomorrow in the finals and it's a world final. Got to be ready to go," said David Taylor.

Zahid Valencia himself issued a bold message after making it to the finals of the World Wrestling Championships.

Zahid Valencia shared a strong message ahead of participating in the World Wrestling Championships

Zahid Valencia shared a powerful message ahead of competing at the World Wrestling Championships, exuding confidence in himself, in an interview with USA Wrestling. Reflecting on his previous performances, he confessed that he has gained a lot of experience and has evolved with every loss and match. Stating that he feels like a veteran athlete now, he said:

"It's been a grind but I'm looking to come out on the top in the next few weeks. It will be kind of more maintenance because the work is done. I feel like I'm more of a vet now so...just the things that you pick up along the way and on the losses that you have taken, so I think I have been able to evolve and learn. So I just think I'm just more experienced, stronger, faster, more technical."

He further said that he will keep on working, and it is not 'anything different' for him. Zahid Valencia earned his spot on the World Team by defeating Kyle Dake at the Final X event in June 2025.

