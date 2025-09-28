"The fastest man in the World"- Oblique Seville gets real after winning the title from Noah Lyles post World Championship glory

Oblique Seville expressed his thoughts about his World Championships victory in Tokyo. The Jamaican athlete clocked 9.77s to clinch the victory in the men's 100m against a highly competitive lineup of athletes that included Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson.The Jamaican athlete faced several challenges in the 2025 track season; however, he did not get discouraged and took up the challenge with a positive mindset. Oblique Seville's race strategy and execution at the World Athletics Championships received great praise from the fans on social media, and the Jamaican athlete expressed his thoughts about winning the title of the 'world's fastest man' from Noah Lyles in a detailed post on Instagram.Oblique Seville became the first Jamaican athlete to win a global gold medal in the men's 100m after Usain Bolt and expressed his elation at bringing the title of the World's fastest man back to the country. He thanked God and shared that he felt as if many of his prayers were answered.&quot;The fastest man in the World!!🙏🏿😌 Sounds good🤣🤣😂😂 The title is back in the best country, 🇯🇲 This is the sprint factory @racerstrackclub😁 You will win and you will lose. Be humble in victory and gracious in defeat. God has been good to me and I give him thanks every day. He will be good to you too. I felt the many prayers you all prayed, and I am grateful. I started in Tokyo and now my first medal is from Tokyo,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeville thanked his coaches, teammates, and fans for their incredible support throughout tough times, which gave him the confidence to fight harder on the global stage. The 24-year-old urged the younger generation to never give up on their dreams.Oblique Seville on starting a new era for Jamaican sprintingOblique Seville and Kishane Thompson on Day 2 at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyOblique Seville received a grand welcome as he returned to Jamaica after the World Championships. He spoke about breaking the medal drought for Jamaica in an interview and shared his elation at being able to start a new era for Jamaican sprinting.He hoped that his performance would inspire the upcoming generation to push their limits and win accolades for their country.&quot;It is a great feeling because the last time Jamaica won a gold medal was 2016 and 2015 at the World Championships, so it's an elated feeling knowing that we could actually break that curse and start the new era for Jamaican sprint,&quot; he said.Seville expressed that he will continue to push himself to dominate the global track circuit.