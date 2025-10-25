  • home icon
  • "The freedom is the relaxation for me"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone gets real about taking time off while aiming to push her limits in different events 

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her thoughts about pushing her limits and improving consistently as she reflected on her performances in the 2025 season. The American athlete won the gold medal in the women's 400m at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo and became the first athlete to break the 48-second barrier in the event after 40 years.

While she missed the long-standing world record that was set in 1985 by a small margin, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her elation about her performance and spoke to Telegraph UK about her future plans. The Olympic gold medalist shared that she aims to break the 400m world record in the future and revealed that she hasn't thought about her next steps as of now.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared that as an athlete, one can never be too content about their performances, as there is always room for improvement, and track and field as a sport is limitless. She expressed that after the conclusion of the season, she often takes some time off before returning to training and planning. The American athlete shared a glimpse of her off-season vacation with her husband on her official social media handle and expressed that such moments bring about relaxation in her life.

“I could say the same thing about the 400 hurdles – I’m not fully content there either. I definitely want to take a moment just to enjoy, breathe, and take some time off. We take around four to six weeks of just downtime and then assess, ‘When do we really want to start slowly progressing back?’ Freedom is the relaxation for me," she said.

