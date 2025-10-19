Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about her next big goal in track after the conclusion of the World Championships. The American athlete shared that she wanted to improve her performance in the 400m hurdles even further in the upcoming season, as well as aim for the world record in the 400m.

McLaughlin-Levrone began her 2025 season as the Olympic gold medalist in the 400m hurdles and competed in a wide range of events, from the 100m to the 400m hurdles. Ultimately, she decided to compete in the 400m at the world championships for the first time in her career.

While it was a huge shift for her to change from a hurdles event to the 400m flat event, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone took it up as a challenge. She broke the American record and won the World Championship gold medal in the 400m by a formidable lead. After concluding her 2025 season, the American athlete spoke to Vanity Fair and revealed her goals for the upcoming season.

McLaughlin-Levrone shared that she still has a long way to go and wanted to break the 50-second barrier in the 400m hurdles. Her personal best currently stands at 50.37s. Moreover, she hopes to break the long-standing 400m world record that was set by Marita Koch in 1985.

"There's still a lot to do. I would like to get to 49 seconds in the 400 obstacles and aim for the world record in the 400 meters. The time will come to make decisions, but there is certainly a lot to work on," she said.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's emotional message after the World Championships

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone celebrates on Day 9 at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone penned an emotional message after winning the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo. The American athlete shared that the 2025 season was very challenging for her; however, it helped her to become a better athlete as well as develop great self-belief.

McLaughlin-Levrone expressed that she had developed discipline and determination as she switched to a new event in the season.

"Making the switch from the hurdles to the 400m flat was truly a God lead decision. I believe God called me back to this challenge after the injury that hindered my ‘23 season. Not only to chase history but to further develop my character. This year, I have become more determined, patient, and self-disciplined, and I’m so overwhelmingly grateful to see how it culminated here. I will never forget that rainy night in Tokyo!! 🫶🏽" she added.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone thanked her coach, family, and fans for their unwavering support throughout the season.

