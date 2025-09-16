"The perfect remedy"- Jakob Ingebrigtsen on recovering from his loss at World Championships

Jakob Ingebrigtsen recently shared his way of coping with his World Championships setback. He fell short of reaching the men's 1500m finals of the championships, which was held at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.Ingebrigtsen's 1500m event at the World Championships did not turn out as expected, as he fell short of progressing to the event's final after crashing out in the heats. He wasn't in his best form as he recorded a time of 3:37.84, ending up in eighth place at the 1500m prelims, and only the top six from the heats were to proceed to the semi-finals of the event.However, the Norwegian athlete already found a way to recover from the upset, as he shared an adorable update with his daughter, Filippa, who was born last year on June 25. Ingebrigtsen shared two endearing pictures on Instagram with the one-year-old.In the first picture the two were seen sitting together with Ingebrigtsen gazing at her adorably, and the second one showed them enjoying the streets of Tokyo. The post's caption read:&quot;The perfect remedy❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Norwegian athlete returned to the track after a long time due to a strained Achilles tendon injury, which seemingly affected his 1500m performance at the Championships, like it made him miss out on the Wanda Diamond League 2025. However, the 24-year-old is gearing up to defend his men's 5000m World Championships title, which is scheduled to be held on September 19.Jakob Ingebrigtsen opened up about his 1500m heartbreak at the World Athletics Championships Following his loss in the 1500m heats, Jakob Ingebrigtsen spoke to the media, where he fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of his performance in the 1500m at the World Championships. Ingebrigtsen expressed his thoughts about his race, and when asked about if he had faced a similar situation before, he said:&quot;No, it's a first-time experience. So it's, of course, very disappointing, but at the same time, it's a reality check of how bad it is, and the 1500 [m] is an event that is very competitive, of course, and you need to prepare your best, and unfortunately I'm not there,&quot; said Jakob Ingebrigtsen.The 24-year-old further spoke about his hopes of winning his third consecutive 5000m World Champion title, adding:&quot;I'm probably closer to the 5000m, fitness is prime right now so hopefully we'll recover and have a couple of good days until we go again and try again.&quot;Jakob Ingebrigtsen missed several events of the 2025 outdoor track season, citiing injuries, and recently opened up about it in a detailed YouTube video.