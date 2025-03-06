"The reason I'm the athlete today": 17-year-old Quincy Wilson makes his feelings known as he expresses gratitude towards his coaches

Quincy Wilson expressed his feelings about his coaches, who helped him achieve success in his track and field career. The athlete is in the middle of his 2025 track season and is preparing for the next event.

The American followed a trend on his Instagram story called 'Thank a coach,' where he mentioned two of his coaches who have helped him reach this stage of his life.

In the first story, Wilson shared a picture of him working out with Iman Islam, who is the host of the Henny and Fried Crabs podcast. In the picture, the latter is seen helping Wilson do weight lifting, and the athlete showcased his gratitude toward him by writing a caption that read:

"@hennyandfriedcrabspodcast ❤️💪 The reason I am the athlete I am today💯"

Wilson’s Instagram story

Following this, Wilson added another story, thanking two of his Track 757 coaches by adding a caption that read:

Wilson’s Instagram story

"Thank you for always being there for me, and all teh rest of the Track 757 coaches who have trained me!🖤💜"

A few days ahead of hopping on this trend, Wilson competed at the New Balance Grand Prix in the 400m dash, where he surpassed the high school record by recording a time of 45.66s while competing against several pro athletes.

Quincy Wilson opened up about inspiring young kids

17-year-old American athlete, Wilson - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson made a surprise visit to the Tulip Grove Elementary School and met the young kids. He spoke to them about his journey and inspired them by showing them his Olympic medals.

The 17-year-old is one of the youngest athletes to win an Olympic gold medal by being a part of the Team USA's men's 4x400m relay. He played a significant part in the team's selection in the finals during the US Olympics trials.

Reflecting on this achievement and a few others that he achieved in the indoor season, the athlete opened up about one of his biggest goals to inspire the upcoming generation.

"Feels amazing to coming back to the school and seeing the kids having a big smile on their face. I feel like that is my big goal at the end of the day. It's really not to get the gold medals and keep winning, put a legacy on this sport and letting the kids know they can do something they can't do. Stay focussed, never put limits on yourself. There are so many things that can happen. Honestly, staying focused on what you want to do, don't get put into the crowd everybody wants you to. Stay focused on what you want to do and sky is the limit," said Quincy Wilson.

In December 2024, Quincy Wilson clocked the second-fastest time in the 60m race in US high school history at the US Marine Corps Holiday Classic by posting a time of 1:17.19.

