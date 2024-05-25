"The runway next!"; “You both look stunning”- Fans react to Noah Lyles and girlfriend Junelle Bromfield stunning in white at Milan Fashion Week

Noah Lyles and his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield recently graced Milan Fashion Week with their presence and their remarkable fashion statement. Bromfield shared a throwback of the same that has caught the attention of their fans.

The world champion walked as a model in the Milan Fashion Week and the Jamaican athlete shared a throwback post with a few pictures from the event on her Instagram account.

The couple donned flashy attire in white. Lyles wore a white shirt, paired with beige-colored pants, and enhanced the look with a grey-colored jacket. The American sprinter also flaunted a white pearl neckpiece, and added a golden chain to his neck along with it.

Bromfield wore a white blazer paired with white pants and accessorized the entire look with silver jewelry. Her post's caption read:

"Tb to Milan fashion week. I didn't get any pic I liked but these are growing on me❤️."

Several fans reacted to Bromfield's post, with one fan appreciating the couple's appearance at the prestigious event.

"You both look stunning. Absolutely gorgeous!🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️," a fan wrote.

Another fan said:

"The runway next!!!"

One of their admirers hyped up the athletes for their looks and suggested Vogue be their next stop.

"Yesss!! A million times yesss!!🔥🔥🔥🔥vogue cover next!"

Here are some other fan reactions:

"Royalty🔥," one fan stated

"Barbie and Ken😍🔥🔥you are so beautiful," another fan said.

"FASHION SHOTTT!!👏👏🔥," another fan assigned.

Noah Lyles gifted a car to his girlfriendJunelle Bromfield

Noah Lyles gifted his girlfriend her first car recently, on April 6, 2024. It was a blue Hyundai Genesis, which was revealed by Bromfield on her social media. She posted a video where Lyles pulled off the cover from the brand new car and Bromfield drove the car off from the showroom.

The post's caption read:

"First car🥳💙. Paper work took so long my excitement ran out. Thankyou baby."

Noah Lyles posted about his girlfriend for the first time on August 2, 2023, which is known to be International Girlfriend Day, on his Instagram. He shared a series of three pictures with Bromfield, and wrote,

"Happy International Girlfriend's Day to my best friend and Goofy fun buddy. And it's about to be a year so excite another appreciation post soon."

The couple recently ran at the the Atlanta City Games 2024, on May 18, where Lyles recorded a world lead of 10.41 seconds in the 150m race. He will next be seen competing at the USATF New York Grand Prix 2024 on June 9.