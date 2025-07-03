"The winner of my heart"- Olivia Dunne reacts as Paul Skenes gets hyped as GOAT and future Cy Young winner

Former Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne took to social media to share a video of herself at her boyfriend Paul Skenes' latest MLB game. Dunne, who has been in a relationship with Skenes for two years, was present at the pro baseball player's game against the St. Louis Cardinals which was held on Wednesday (July 2). The Pittsburgh Pirates managed to defeat them, winning 5-0.

Olivia Dunne competed for the LSU Tigers gymnastics team for five years, joining them in 2021. She was part of the squad that won the 2024 NCAA National Championship, which marked the program's first ever national title. She also managed to claim the 2023 SEC Championship where she competed on uneven bars and floor exercise. Dunne retired from competitive gymnastics after the end of her collegiate career, choosing to focus on other interests such as modelling and content creation.

In a video shared on Tiktok, Dunne was seen reacting to the Pirates' latest game against the Cardinals, as she wrote:

"when someone tells me to stop acting crazy at games but I'm not even acting"

A user commented on her post, writing:

"Paul Skenes is the goat, future multi cy young award winner and mvp. let's go!!"

Dunne replied to the comment and wrote:

"most importantly the winner of my heart"

Still taken from Dunne's Tiktok (source: @livvy/Tiktok)

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes also featured together on GQ Magazine earlier this year, where they discussed their relationship and also how they met.

Olivia Dunne says she dreamt of being featured on SI Swimsuit

Dunne at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne previously revealed that it was her dream to be featured on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine. Dunne featured on the cover of the 2025 issue alongside Jordan Chiles, Salma Hayek and Lauren Chan.

In an interview with SI Swimsuit, she said:

“Holding the magazine in my hand, I mean I have it right here, like, life is not real. Like, are you serious? Like, who is that? That’s crazy. I remember the first time I dreamt about Sports Illustrated and getting to work with SI. It was literally just a dream of mine. I feel like I manifested it into my reality today...It’s been a blast, it changed my career. I would say to my 16-year-old self, just keep doing what you’re doing because you’ll end up here. This is crazy.”

Olivia Dunne's photoshoot was in Bermuda, where she rocked a stylish animal-print swimsuit as a tribute to her time at LSU.

