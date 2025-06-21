"The work isn’t done yet"- Quincy Wilson hypes up appearance with strong message ahead of New Balance Nationals Outdoor title defence

Quincy Wilson is gearing up to compete at the 2025 New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships. As he prepares for his title defense at the event, the youngster recently created anticipation for his 400m campaign with a strong message.

Wilson is one of the most promising stars of USA track and field. The 17-year-old rose to fame in 2024, when he set an U18 world record in the 400m sprint and qualified for the Paris Olympics, where he won gold in the 4x400m relay as part of Team USA.

Last year, at the 2024 New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships, Wilson clocked a 45.23s in the finals to set a new meet record and claim the win. Wilson is returning to Franklin Field in Philadelphia to defend his title. As he gears up for the competition, Quincy Wilson recently created hype for his campaign. Sharing a video of his preparations on Instagram, he wrote,

“The work isn't done yet. Outdoor 400m finals tomorrow. #Run4Ray.”

Wilson will compete in the boys' 400m event at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships. He will begin his campaign in heat 15, where he will run alongside the likes of rival Andrew Salvodon and teammate Cameron Homer.

A look at Quincy Wilson’s 2025 season so far

Wilson at the 2025 Penn Relays (Image Source: Getty)

After a phenomenal season in 2024 that saw him rise to the top of the track and field world, Quincy Wilson’s 2025 got off to a slower start. The youngster began his year at the Virginia Showcase, where he lost the 500m race to Andrew Salvodon.

However, Wilson quickly redeemed himself, outdoing a field of pros in the 400m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix to clinch his first win of the season. Up next, the Olympic gold medalist tried his hand at the 600m distance at the Millrose Games, where he placed fourth with a time of 1:16.20. In late February, the 17-year-old competed at the USA Indoor Championships, where he placed fifth in the finals.

In March, Wilson returned to age group competitions, running at the New Balance Indoor Championships, where he successfully defended his individual 400m title, while leading the Bullis team to gold in the 4x400m relay.

Quincy Wilson kicked off his outdoor season in April at the Florida Relays, where he clinched the 400m title in a time of 45.27s. Now, the American will compete at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships, where he remains a favorite to defend his title.

