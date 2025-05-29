"The world lost a legend"- 19 year old Christian Miller pays tribute to popular sports podcast host

19-year-old Christian Miller recently paid tribute to the former host of The Sports Den Live podcast, James Coleman, who passed away on May 28, 2025. Miller penned an emotional message for the late sports presenter while expressing his sadness over the loss.

Coleman was a co-host of The Sports Den Live, which airs every weeknight on 1010 XL/92.5 FM. Also known as Big Game James, Coleman was a former college and professional football player. Having played for Florida State Seminoles, he secured three ACC Championships and then moved to New Orleans Saints.

The 2025 Seiko Golden Grand Prix podium finisher Miller reflected on their inside jokes while highlighting Coleman's cheerful energy. Miller reshared a picture posted by Coleman on his Instagram story and offered prayers for the latter's family and friends.

"Can't believe this rn," wrote Miller. "The world lost a true legend. I'm sorry we never got to line up that race man. You always used to say u would smoke me in some J's. Always brought so much life and joy to each practice and meet you attended. Rest in paradise man. I pray to you Lord that you be with his family, friends, and anyone else affected by this tragedy. You will be beyond missed."

Screenshot of Miller's Instagram story.

Christian Miller will compete at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia after his podium finish at the 2025 Seiko Golden Grand Prix

Following his first international podium finish at the 2025 Seiko Golden Grand Prix, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event, Christian Miller will be seen competing at the Grand Slam Track Philadelphia edition. He achieved this career milestone in the 100m event on Sunday, May 18, in Tokyo.

He settled in second place after defeating multiple-time world championships medalist and Olympian Christian Coleman, clocking an impressive time of 10.08 seconds. Hiroki Yanagita from Japan topped the event with a timing of 10.06 seconds. After the breakthrough, Miller has set his sights on competing in the debut edition of Grand Slam Track.

Christian Miller will vie as a challenger against a few elite athletes, including Kenny Bednarek, Zharnel Hughes, Andre De Grasse, Christian Coleman, Aaron Brown, Bryan Levell, Kyree King, and Udodi Onwuzurike in the men's short sprints (200m) event. The Grand Slam Track Philadelphia will be held on May 31 and June 1, 2025, at the Franklin Field in Pennsylvania. The upcoming edition of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track will also feature Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and Gabby Thomas, who will headline the event.

