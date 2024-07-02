"There were definitely some things that we had to overcome" - Simone Biles aims for gold in Paris as she recalls Tokyo Olympics ordeal

Simone Biles wished to go for the team gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics after missing out on it at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She revealed that the gymnastic women's team had to overcome hardships in Tokyo, which pushed the team gold out of their sights.

Simone Biles has been a dominant force since her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she won four golds in the vault, floor, all-around, and team events, as well as a bronze in the balance beam. With her efforts, she set the US record for the most golds won by a female gymnast at a single Summer Games.

In Tokyo 2020, Biles desired to repeat her gold-winning feats and headed to the Games as the medal favorite. However, she faced 'twisties' midway through the event and withdrew after the first rotation in the team event.

Though Suni Lee replaced Biles in the floor exercise, the team didn't earn the gold that year. Now, at the 2024 US Olympic Team Trials, four of the 2020 Tokyo team members qualified for Paris and are ready to take off on a 'redemption tour'.

In an exclusive interview with "Today", Biles talked about the girls going through difficult situations in Tokyo and how they're of gold-medal caliber, en route to Paris.

"We won silver but there were definitely some things we had to overcome during that meet. And I think we all have a little bit more to give. I know we're more mature, I think our gymnastics is better. I think we're a little bit more confident in what we're doing, so, we're excited," she told Hoda Kotb.

Simone Biles led the women's gymnastics teams at the Trials and won the all-around with a total score of 117.225. Suni Lee followed in second with 111.675, and Jordan Chiles stood in third with 111.425.

Simone Biles - "I wake up every day and choose to grind in the gym"

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics - Day 2

Simone Biles walked out of the Tokyo Olympics, citing 'twisties'. She was on a two-year hiatus after that and busied herself with healing sessions, rebuilding her confidence to compete again.

Besides, she also inspired young athletes with her story and played the role of a mental health advocate. Simone Biles unveiled that intense grinding goes behind her unaltered reigning position. Moreover, she pushes her limits to remind herself of her abilities. She said (via Olympics.com):

"I wake up every day and choose to grind in the gym and come out here and perform for myself just to remind myself that I can still do it," Biles said after her win at the 2024 Olympic Trials.

Biles will look to extend her Olympic gold medal tally to nine at the upcoming Summer Games.

