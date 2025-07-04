"There was a tornado warning" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone gets candid on 'humbling' special day with husband Andre

American sprinting sensation Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about a special day with her husband and how it was exactly the opposite of what she had been planning for a very long time.

The iconic athlete will be making her debut at the Prefontaine Classics on July 5 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. McLaughlin-Levrone is a 400-meter hurdle world record holder, running the course in 50.37 seconds. The four-time Olympic medalist has incorporated the 400-meter flat course in her training.

The 25-year-old Olympic medalist recently opened up about her wedding day with Justin Gaitlin and Rodney Green on the podcast 'Ready Set Go' on YouTube. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone talked about her special day and how everything she envisioned for her wedding day changed due to a tornado.

"It wasn’t just raining, there was a tornado warning, quite literally bruh! Everything that probably could’ve gone different than how I had envisioned our wedding day, happened. But I think, that was just very humbling and the picture turned out beautiful," McLaughlin-Levrone said (6:43 onwards).

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone met former NFL player Andre Levrone in 2020. The couple announced their relationship on Instagram in December 2020 and tied the knot in 2022 at the Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, Virginia.

When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about her faith and her husband

Former NFL wide receiver Andre Levrone Jr. made his way into the Instagram DM of McLaughlin-Levrone's before finding his way to her heart. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once opened up in an old interview with The Knot magazine about her evolution in faith and how she eventually came closer to Andre Levrone Jr. (via The Knot).

"Ever since I was very young, I always looked forward to the day when I would get married. I've made that such a big part of my life. I was constantly looking throughout my teenage years, throughout college, into early adulthood. A big part of meeting my fiancé had to do with the evolution of my faith, finding who I am in Christ and submitting all my plans to God. Not long after I did that, I met Andre," she mentioned.

The couple recently celebrated three years of their holy matrimony through an Instagram post.

"Oh how fast 3 years of marriage have already flown by… 🫶🏽💍🤍 cherishing all of the moments with you. Happy Anniversary my love! 🥹"

The 2025 Prefontaine Classic is an eagerly anticipated athletic event, which will stream on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page. For the U.S. audience, the first three hours of the race will be on USATF.TV, while the last two are on NBC and Peacock. For viewers from the UK, the race will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and Red Button.

