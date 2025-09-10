"These players are put on pedestals"- Nebraska coach Dani Busboom Kelly opens up on pressure college athletes face after Izzy Starck’s decision

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly shared her thoughts on the pressure and mental toll the college athletes face during the season. She acknowledged that the rise of media and social media has been one of the major reasons behind increased attention on college students.

Kelly also reminded people how behind the spotlight, they are still college athletes, who are working on getting their degree, living their life away from their family and adjusting to their college lifestyle.

Ahead of Nebraska Volleyball’s game against Utah, Dani Busboom Kelly got candid about these college athletes struggles, stating (5:03 onwards):

“I just think that college sports are such a big deal now, especially with media, social media, and like these players are put on pedestals, and at the end of the day, they're college students. They're working to get their degrees. They're meeting new people...So, it's a lot. Then, on top of that, to be such a public figure in their sports, it's really, really hard.”

She also talked about her time as a player as she expressed relief for not having such an overwhelming environment. The 41-year-old also admired the resilience that today’s athletes have in managing the pressure across different sports. Besides this, she also expressed gratitude to Nebraska for investing in mental health and resources.

Speaking about Izzy Starck’s decision, Kelly expressed her empathy for the Penn State athlete while recognizing her talent and acknowledging the situation’s difficulty. Notably, the sophomore setter recently announced a break from volleyball for the remaining season to prioritize her mental health.

Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on why the team avoids feeling relieved after big wins

Dani Busboom Kelly at 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her thoughts on why the team doesn’t want to feel a sense of relief after winning big matches. In the same press conference, the Nebraska Volleyball head coach discussed the reason behind it, stating (3:25 onwards)

“It's a long season and if you're feeling relieved after every game, that takes a little of the joy out of it and the fun. And I want our team to be playing free and enjoying every minute and whether it's a big opponent or a small opponent that we are taking it for what it is.”

So far, the team has recorded six wins in six games and hopes to continue its winning streak against Utah on Friday, September 12. Nebraska Volleyball has only faced a tough contest against Kentucky in Nashville, Tennessee, where they earned victory through a reverse sweep 3-2 (24-26, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-8).

