"They don't engage as well as others do it naturally" - Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles reveals his weaknesses

The third-fastest track star of all time, Noah Lyles, has recently shared his thoughts on discovering his limitations. The three-time Olympic medalist revealed his insights on his weaknesses and the areas in which he requires improvement.

Noah Lyles, the Olympic champion, impressively clinched his 100m gold at the 2024 Paris Games. He earned bronze medals in the 200m in the 2020 and 2016 Games. The six-time World Champion recently expressed his viewpoints on his athletic performance and disclosed his weak points.

During his recent appearance on the Toure Show with Toure Neblett, the rising track icon addressed his shortcomings and the areas that require refinement. He mentioned his thoughts while focusing on multiple areas of his running style.

“My weakness is getting up to my top speed and that's the thing that I've had to work on for years and things that I've learned along the way. Okay, I have flat feet that don't engage as well as other people might do it naturally,” Lyles mentioned [7:55 onwards].

Lyles further continued,

“So I have to work on it every day to make sure that my feet are prepared. When I say run, it runs okay. Well, maybe I'm not in the right angles, so I focus on working on the right angles.”

Noah Lyles expressed that he has flat feet, and that makes it harder for him to gain momentum when running as compared to other athletes. He also mentioned that initially acquiring top speed is an area which needs improvement, and he has been working towards it consistently throughout his career.

Noah Lyles shares his thoughts on the upcoming professional track and field league Grand Slam Track

Noah Lyles at the World Athletics Awards 2023 - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles has become one of the top athletes in track and field and has won numerous accolades throughout his career. He has three medals from World Relays, two medals from World U20 Championships and two medals from the Pan American U20 Championships. During his interview with ESPN, the American icon revealed his thoughts on Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track.

“I think he has an amazing setup, truly creating your own track and field league is not easy. He's going against the grain here. Me having the information, I know there's things I can say and can't say,” Lyles said.

Lyles continued,

“But I'd say that he's definitely going with what he feels is the best way to represent track on the global stage and especially in America.”

The six-time world champion Noah Lyles reflected that he was impressed with Michael Johnson's upcoming track and field league. He further added that the four-time Olympic medallist is trying his best to elevate track and field, considering highlighting the sport in the USA and on the global stage.

